Luther College indoor track
On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Luther College Women’s Track and Field Team participated in their first indoor meet of the season at the Luther Alumni Meet. Members of the Luther Women’s team are K-W graduates, Lauren Berg and Kasandra Keller.
Berg placed fifth in the 3,000 meter run with a time of 11:15. Keller placed fourth in the 200-meter dash, was a member of the winning 4X400 relay team and was in the pole vault competition.
Library
The collection of the Kenyon Public Library is all back in place after the recent painting and carpet project.
In addition, the library has added many new adult detective/mystery, historical fiction, and romance novels in both large print and regular print to the collection. There are books by familiar authors such as James Patterson
For the young adult readers new books include “Hocus Pocus and the all-new sequel,” and “The Magnolia Sword: a ballad of Mulan.” Two new books on World War II include “Allies” and “Briar Rose.”
Additions to the Junior Collection include the first two books in the Henry Heckelbeck series and “Narwhal on a Sunny Night,” from the Magic Tree House Series.
New books in the non-fiction collection contains books such as “Keto Diet Cookbook” and The Ultimate Guide to Preserving & Canning.” For people who have an instant pot there is “The Mediterranean Instant Pot: easy, inspired meals for eating well.” Other books include “What Were the Negro Leagues?” and the new Max Lucado book “Jesus: the God Who Knows Your Name.”
In addition there is new material available in the audio books and the DVD selections for both adults and children.
Librarian Michelle Otte does an excellent job of selecting books to purchase to add to the local library collection. One indicator of this is the number of loan requests for books from other libraries in the SELCO system.
Legion dinner
Sat. night parking was limited in the area of the VFW as the American Legion served their annual Ham and Turkey Dinner. This event has been a January event since the early 1970s with the funds raised going to support the American Legion Baseball program in Kenyon-Wanamingo area.
Sharon Parsons, who took over from her dad Duane Fredrickson, did an admirable job of coordinating members of the Legion, VFW and Kenyon Veterans Support group in the kitchen. Legion members contributed turkeys and hams while Parsons put together the stuffing and other items on the menu.
Legion Baseball coach Kirby VanDeWalker and members of the baseball team assisted in the dining room by busing tables and taking care of diners needs.
Movies
Following the annual meeting of the Goodhue County Historical Society, Keith Kullman showed old-time movies of Red Wing from Goodhue County Historical Society’s Collection dating back to the 50’s and 60’s.
This sounded like a way to archive some of the history of Kenyon. My request is for home movies or VCR tapes that people would be willing to allow me to make copies. I am looking for movies or tapes of elementary school programs and other school events, community happenings or other Kenyon related content. While for some of us life in Kenyon from 30 to 60 years ago is not history, in my opinion, people of all ages would enjoy a look back in time, which is why I am willing to take on this project.
If people have items they would be willing to share, please contact me at 789-6835. Yes, that is a land line.
Half time
The half time entertainment of the varsity girls’ basketball game on Friday night was a demonstration by the K-W Elementary Cheer Squad coached by Tia Minter.
During the exhibition the young cheerleaders showed precision while doing cheers and lifts. Especially impressive were the tumbling skills of Trig Miller and McKinley Budhan who did a series of back flips finishing with round-offs.
Junior High Knowledge Bowl
The K-W Red Junior Knowledge Bowl Team’s season came to an end on Wed. Jan. 22, when due to weather and icy roads they were not able to travel to Rochester to compete in the AA Regional finals with a trip to the state tournament on the line. Members of the team are Brady Bauer, Madrox Wagner, James Dewitt, Jay Smith, Lilianna Wood and Louie Breimhurst.
Congratulations to Coach Darin Walling and all of the members of the Junior High Knowledge Bowl program on another successful season.