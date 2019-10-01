To the editor:
I am writing in response to Jim Lehman's article, "Davis R. Strandemo: A pathfinder and athlete," in the Sept. 18 edition.
Yes, I agree that there are many individuals in the Kenyon and Wanamingo communities that deserve recognition for achievements other than athletics.
There are two things that people should know about the Kenyon-Wanamingo ATHLETIC Hall of Fame.
The name of the organization is the Kenyon-Wanamingo ATHLETIC Hall of Fame. We are legally incorporated as such. The committee was formed five years ago to honor those in our community who have made a lasting impact on the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School through athletics.
The Hall of Fame Committee does not nominate the individuals or teams who are inducted each year. We accept nominations from anyone who wishes to nominate an individual or team. Nominations are reviewed each year and several individuals and teams are then selected for the Hall of Fame ceremony. Nomination forms are available at www.K-W.k12.mn.us. If a nominated person or team is not inducted the first year then they are still eligible in subsequent years.
The HOF committee thanks the community for its overwhelming support of this effort. Next year's inductees and teams will be selected in the spring of 2020 for induction in the fall 2020.
Steve Alger
Kenyon