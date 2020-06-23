Happy first birthday to Kendall Anderson, daughter of Kristina and Chris, and granddaughter of Steve and Deanna Lurken. The whole family helped little Kendall celebrate her birthday over the weekend. Happy birthday!
Also, my great-nephew had a drive-by birthday party with everyone bringing a squirt gun! Everyone got wet, and Camden ended up having a fun day despite not being able to have a normal birthday party.
Ryan Block participated in a baseball tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, over the weekend. I’m sure it felt great to get back on the field. Way to go, Ryan!
On Tuesday night, Kris Mills, Sheila Hondl, Julie Broin and I enjoyed a cold beverage at the Kenyon Liquor Store. It was a beautiful night, and it was fun being able to sit outside. Later we enjoyed having supper at Che-Che’s.
Twylah Ottman and I, along with many present and former co-workers from MCHS-Owatonna, attended the visitation for Justin Neubauer Monday evening at Michaelson’s in Owatonna. Justin died as a result of a motorcycle accident which occurred on Sunday, June 7. Justin’s mother, Donna, is a nurse at the clinic.
On Saturday, Helen Sathre and I shopped at the Haupt Antiek Market in Apple Valley. That was really a lot of fun, and the shop followed strict social distancing rules. We both found some really cute items, some for the garden, and others for gifts or spoiling ourselves. It felt good to get out and shop a little bit. We also hit a few other stores before getting some take-out for lunch and spending time visiting at Helen’s place. Helen mentioned that she got a phone call from Darvin and Nancy Bicha-Dale, who were in Minnesota visiting Dar’s mom, Alice Dale. Dar wondered if she could meet them for a visit at Brian and Mary Dale’s home in Farmington. Dar is soon to be retiring, which is always an exciting time. Helen got caught up on all of the other Dale family news, and it was decided a trip to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin needs to happen as soon as we are able. Thanks to Brian and Mary for hosting the visit. Hi! Bruno!!
On my way home from Eagan, I decided to swing by and visit Dan and Carol Aase in Rosemount. It was such a nice day, and we had a great visit out on their beautiful deck. Everyone is doing well, and it was nice to see Dan, as we hadn’t seen each other since December.
Thanks to Pastor Jim Rushton who lead us in worship on Sunday morning. We were able to practice good social distancing. Pastor Rushton will be with us again on Sunday, July 5, for Worship and Holy Communion, which will be set up in a no-contact fashion. It was really nice to be back in church.
