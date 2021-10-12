Happy birthday wishes this week to Larry Lurken, Steve Lurken and Mark H. Dressel. Also Happy birthday to little Marley Lurken, who will celebrate her birthday on Oct. 17. Have a fun birthday, Marley!
Julie and Maggie Broin attended the Old Dominion concert at Mystic Lake Casino on Friday night. This show was the first of two shows the band put on over the weekend. Fun night out for the gals.
Pam Seaser was a Tuesday supper guest at the farm. We try to get together at least once a month, so with the beautiful weather we’ve been having, it was a good chance for her to make a trip out to Moland.
Twylah Ottman was a Saturday afternoon visitor at my house. We had a good time catching up with each other, and a chance for me to get caught up with news from Owatonna.
Reminder of Holden Lutheran Church’s All Saints Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 7. This is a take-out meal only.
Happy 100th birthday to Helen Aase, who celebrated the big day on Oct. 11. Have a wonderful day, Helen, because you deserve it!
Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Norma Jacobson. Norma passed away on Saturday morning. What a treasure she was to her wonderful family and many friends. I always will remember Norma serving the smorgasbord at the VFW on those Saturday nights back in the day. She was such a wonderful cook and hostess. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. With reading all the wonderful tributes to Norma on Facebook this weekend, it proved that she was so loved and respected by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Moland Church Services: Sunday, Oct. 17, Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton, followed by confirmation. Saturday, Oct. 23, Worship at 5 p.m., followed by potluck and Family Game Night. No services on Sunday, Oct. 24. Sunday, Oct. 31, “Fear Not” Worship at 10 a.m.
We will be filling Christmas shoeboxes/backpacks again this year, and further information will be coming on what items are needed.
Bob, Bernie, and Dave spent a few days at Rick’s cabin on Cass Lake. Fishing was pretty good (at least I got a nice bag of filets), and the weather was beautiful. The guys were able to have a nice fish fry while they were there, so that always sounds like a successful fishing trip!
Phyllis Derscheid was a Friday afternoon visitor at Faye Noble’s. Phyllis dropped off a good book for Faye to read.
Mason Koehler was a Saturday visitor at his Grandma Faye’s house. Faye always has a couple of little jobs for Mason to do, which is always appreciated.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.