Happy birthday wishes this week to Georgia Vincent and Chris Engel, who are both celebrating their birthdays. Also, Happy birthday to my nephew, David Aase, who has a birthday on March 11. Have a great day, everyone!
JB and Julie Broin attended the visitation for Donald Broin at Hauge Church on Monday afternoon.
On Monday afternoon, Julie and Maggie stopped out to visit Amanda, Autumn, and Ari. As always, Amanda was the perfect hostess. It was fun to hear of the kids’ day at school, and Julie and Maggie got a chance to play a new rendition of “Name That Tune,” with Ari, as she got her new recorder at school.
They also got a chance to visit with Madrox later in the day. It’s always a fun day with these guys!
On Saturday, Krissy and I met at the Quarterback Club in Northfield for breakfast. We’ve both driven by this little restaurant for many, many years, but never stopped to check it out, so we decided to do that on Saturday. What a great spot for breakfast! I think the Quarterback Club has its “regulars,” because just about everyone who came in was greeted by another customer, and they all seemed to know everyone but us.
I saw in the Owatonna People’s Press that Harland Stroschein passed away recently. Harland was most known as the owner of Harland’s Tire in Owatonna for 40 years, but he also had a Moland connection back many years ago. He had a job hauling milk for his father, Edwin Stroschein, at the Moland Creamery. Having that job allowed him to meet his future wife, Ramona, whose father owned Starks Corner Creamery, and the rest is history. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie (Dan) Boeke and son, John (Shari), several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
My brother, Dan’s birthday was on Saturday, so Carol hosted a socially distanced, mask-wearing, outdoor open house in his honor. We were lucky it was such a beautiful day for March 6. Just as I arrived, Chris, Stacy, Camden and Haidyn were leaving, but we had time to chat a bit. They recently moved to a new house, so it was fun to hear about that. Later Chuck and Lori, Krissy, Dick and Sherry Truman, and Karyn, Greg, Parker and Megan came, and we had such a fun time visiting. I hadn’t seen some of the kids for almost 1-1/2 years, so it was really special. The kids have gotten so tall! It’s amazing how much they have grown in that time. Jon, Jodi, Nick and Tyler were returning home from Florida where they were visiting Jodi’s mom and dad, so we weren’t able to see them, but 2 out of the 3 kids isn’t too bad! Thanks, Carol, for having this birthday party for Dan, and Happy birthday, Dan!
Celebrate many more!
On Sunday, Moland resumed Sunday worship with Pastor Jim Rushton and his wife, Jeneane. It was great to see them, and be able to worship in person again. I don’t know about everyone else, but I missed my church family the last over two months. Next week, Jim Bruessel will lead worship services, and the following week Pastor Rushton will be back for worship with Holy Communion.
Last Thursday, Parker Jeseritz swam with the Park HS team in a meet with Cretin-Durham Hall, and he did very well. Last Sunday, Megan was in a dance competition at the Ames Theater in Burnsville, where she performed in five different dances. I sure hope we’ll be able to attend one of her recitals in person very soon. Her group is very talented and fun to watch!
Please remember to feed and water the birds!