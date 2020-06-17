Happy Birthday this week to Camden Aase who celebrates his birthday on June 17. Camden is the grandson of Dan and Carol Aase. Have a great day, Camden!
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Jeanne Ellingson. Jeanne passed away at Three Links Center in Northfield. A visitation was held on Monday, June 15 at Michaelson’s. Jeanne was always fun to visit with because she was so easy to talk to. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Bless be her memory, and sympathies to Debbie, Wanda and Jeff, along with their families.
Russ and Mason Koehler were Sunday afternoon visitors of Faye Noble. The guys helped Faye with a few outside chores.
To help Madrox, Autumn and Ari celebrate the end of the school year, Julie and Maggie spent last weekend with them. Friday they got to meet “Lucky,” the lone surviving duckling from the recent hatch.
An evening bonfire was enjoyed and they spent the night in a tent. On Saturday, Jim, Amanda, Topher, Julie, Maggie and the kids took off for Wisconsin. The first stop was for some great Jamaican food at The Harbor Bar in Hager City. After that the group went to Diamond Bluff and enjoyed some retail therapy at the shops. While there, they ran into some friends, Deanna and neighbor, James, which was a real treat. Saturday evening was another “Fun Dog” bonfire, and they also had a surprise visit by Matt and Chase Klahr along with some fireworks. They spent a very stormy night in the tent. Thanks to Amanda and Jim for hosting the first monthly “I Survived a Weekend with the Wagner Kids.” Look out Brennen … we hear the gang is headed to Dennison next month!
On June 11, Ron and Kris Mills hosted an outdoor memorial service at their home for Ron’s sister, Kim Morrison Mills. Kim passed away on March 10, and because of the pandemic, they were unable to have a service for Kim at that time. Pastor Nick Dyrud of Emmaus Church in Richfield officiated at the service.
Kim is survived by her mom, Karen Mills, brother, Ron (Kris) Mills, and her daughter, Natasha and son, Daniel, along with her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many loving family and friends. Kim’s unconditional love and bright smile will be dearly missed.
On Saturday morning, Katie and Krissy were at my house for breakfast, and then Katie helped me move some hostas to a shadier part of the yard. We then went to the Aspelund Peony Farm and enjoyed the beautiful, blossoming peonies. Lunch was at the Kenyon Bar and Grill, which was very good. It was fun sitting out on the patio on a nice day.
Julie and Maggie visited Bonnie Otto on Monday afternoon. Nice time to get together and catch up with each other.
Carol Aase, Karyn and Megan Jeseritz, and Jodi Aase hosted a bridal shower for Maddy Aase on Sunday at Karyn’s home in Cottage Grove. Photos of family weddings were brought, and we were all asked to share funny stories or special remembrances of these weddings. That was a lot of fun, and I think we all learned things that happened “behind the scenes” that we never knew before. Maddy received lots of beautiful gifts. Maddy and Ryan will be married on July 31 in Prior Lake.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.