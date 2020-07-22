Happy birthday this week to my niece, Anna Vangsness, who celebrates her birthday on July 21. Have a great day, Anna.
More Happy Birthday wishes this week to Todd Noble, Rick Balzer, Kenneth Flom, Deb Gillen and Kara Pittman. I hope you all have a great birthday as well.
Ron and Kris Mills and Buzz and Lynda Michaels spent the weekend at the cabin on Big Turtle Lake near Big Fork. They had a beautiful weekend to spend at the lake.
Thanks to Pastor Jim Rushton for providing pulpit support on Sunday. Also thanks to his wife, who is our pianist. Pastor Jim and his wife will be at Moland again on Sunday, Aug. 2, for Holy Communion.
Next Saturday night we will have Family Night at church. The fun begins at 3 p.m., so bring any yard games you have, along with board games if the weather is bad. We will have worship service at 5 p.m. followed by a potluck. No church on Sunday, July 26.
It was a very warm and humid day on Saturday, but the Peters, Davidsons, Trapps, Helen and I enjoyed visiting a winery and brewery in the afternoon. The first stop was Next Chapter Winery in New Prague.
Quick thinking got us a couple of tables in the shade, and with the beautiful south breeze, it was a really nice place to be. We also ran into Gail Kaderlik and her daughter, Katie Prinsen, so that was an added bonus to an already fun time. Next stop was Giesenbrau Bier Company in New Prague, where we were excited to find they make a “Dunkel” Beer, a favorite of some when we were in Germany three years ago. It was nice to be socially distancing in an air-conditioned brewery, and Russell’s Food Truck provided some good eats as well. Fun time with fun people!
The cucumbers are starting to produce. Bob made nine quarts of Russian Dills on Saturday, and I’ll be making pickles on Monday. We’ve also had beets, which were delicious, and potatoes! Can’t wait for the tomatoes to ripen.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.