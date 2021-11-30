While looking at the University of Minnesota Men’s Hockey webpage, I saw a news release about the equipment manager for the university, Lee Greseth, who has a Kenyon connection.
Lee’s dad is Ron Greseth, KHS Class of 1955, and his mother is the former Dorothy Benson, who, a few or maybe more than a few years back, was a member of the Kenyon Elementary School staff.
When the Gophers played Penn State Nov. 20 at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis, Greseth joined an exclusive group of professional equipment managers when he became just the third person to work his 1,000 regular season NCAA game.
As a high school student at Rochester John Marshall, Greseth was the team’s equipment manager. A member of that team was Shjon Podein, who went on to play professional hockey.
While a student at Minnesota, Greseth earned a letter as a student manager under legendary coach Doug Woog. In his 29th season as a full-time equipment manager, Greseth’s career started at Colorado College before moving to Alaska Anchorage, North Dakota, Denver, and now back to the U of M since 2009.
While at North Dakota, Greseth was the equipment manager during the 1999-2000 Fighting Sioux National Championship season under head coach Dean Blais.
In the news release, Gopher coach Bob Motzko said, “Lee is just a kind-hearted man, who works extremely hard. He goes about his business efficiently.”
Part of Greseth’s duties as an equipment manager is being an expert in sharpening skates, washing and repairing uniforms, and packing player bags for away games. He is also responsible for ordering hockey gear and sticks, which has become a challenge during the pandemic. Most of the composite hockey sticks used by college players are made in Vietnam and China, which were shut down during the COVID crises.
Lee and his family live in Plymouth, MN.
K-W High School Math Team
Last week the K-W Senior High Math Team had their second competition of the season held at Z-M.
After the first meet, the team was in fourth place, and now they have moved into third place in the standings.
Math team coach Rachel Cline said, “We only have three people on the team, so we are quite a few short of a full team.”
Team members are Elliot Olson, Sophia Poquette and John Smith. In the most recent meet, Olson and Poquette each earned six points and Smith contributed to the team total with four points.
St. Rose Candle Lighting
The 19th Annual St. Rose of Lima Candle Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.
Pastor Peter Moen from the Concord Church of Christ will lead the service with music provided by the group, Brass Etc.
After last year’s event was presented in a virtual format, members of the Friends of St. Rose are looking forward to having the candle lighting return to an in-person service.
December School Programs
During December, the music department of K-W will showcase the musical talents of students in two different programs.
One of the premiere performances of the year will occur at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in the high school auditorium when the high school band and choir present their Winter Concert. Directors Claire Larson and Stephanie Schumacher have developed this show as one that people look forward to each Holiday Season.
Dec. 20 is program day at the K-W Elementary School when music teacher Jan Strand and the KWES staff present the K-4 Holiday Program at 7 p.m.
Meteorological Winter
Dec. 1 marks the beginning of meteorological winter, the start of the coldest 90 days of the year.
Unlike the other seasons, most people are interested in reading about and hearing the predictions for the upcoming winter weather.
One source predicts below-average cold temperatures with abundant snowfalls. It also predicts Jan. will start mild and become colder at the end of the month.
According to NOAA, we will be using our snowblowers the most in late December, early and late January, late February, and early March.
Another meteorologist, who studies the La Nina impact on Minnesota, has predicted the trend caused by it will return with cooler weather and winter storms totaling 55 to 65 inches of snow.
So much for reading predictions about the kind of winter. I think anyone who has lived in our area for an extended amount of time could predict that it will be cold for the next three months and we will have a significant amount of snow.
For those who look forward to winter, enjoy the season. For the people who despise this time of the year, starting about Dec. 20, the Sun will set a minute later daily as we begin our long climb to the summer solstice in June.