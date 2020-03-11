Session is underway and I have enjoyed meeting with many of you from the district and continuing the work we started last year. We are focused on tax cuts, government reform, healthcare initiatives, and other various policies for the good of our state. Please read my update for details on the proposed tax plan and healthcare accessibility improvements below.
Tax cuts
Last week, Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) estimated a $1.513 billion surplus for FY 2020-21 at their annual February budget and economic forecast. This reflects a $181 million increase since the November forecast.
A surplus of that size guarantees tax relief for Minnesotans. I am going to keep working to eliminate the social security income tax. I have been actively advocating to reduce it for the last three years, and this year with this budget surplus, I think we can get rid of it once and for all!
As I have said before, I do not believe Minnesota seniors should have their income taxed again while they enjoy their retirement in their home state. We want our parents and grandparents to stay with the people they love while getting the most out of the program they paid into for years.
We fully funded our budget last session and filled our savings account. This surplus just reinforces that the government has taken enough from you. By putting more money back in your wallet and cutting wasteful spending, we will reduce the tax burden for families, farmers, and seniors and continue to grow a healthy economy.
Insulin accessibility
I have heard from many of you recently regarding the rising cost of healthcare. There is a lot of work to be done. One of the proposals we have put the most effort into since last year is insulin access. There have been working groups and countless proposals, but I think leadership from both sides of the aisle have found some common ground.
The most recent version of our insulin plan requires insulin drug manufacturers to provide insulin to doctors on behalf of their patients at no cost to the patient. You can qualify if your income is less than $50,000/year or 400% above the poverty level. We’ve also added an emergency program so patients can receive a 30-day supply of insulin at their pharmacy with a $75 copay and also qualify for a second 30-day supply in the same year if needed. This proposal is one of the most affordable options in the country and covers many of the concerns raised by activists.
The bill may not be in its final form yet, but I am relieved that a functional, bipartisan proposal is making its way to the Governor’s desk. We don’t want to lose anyone else because they don’t have access to the lifesaving medication they need. We are committed to getting this done!
Thank you for reading and I hope you will continue to reach out with your ideas and opinions.