Happy birthday wishes this week to Larry Lurken, Steve Lurken and Mark H. Dressel. Also, happy birthday to Marley Lurken, who celebrates her birthday Saturday. Eat a piece of cake for me, Marley. Happy birthday!!
Helen, Gail, Annette, Karen and I spent a couple of days in Nisswa last week on Lower Cullen Lake. The weather was spectacular and the fall colors couldn’t have been better, as I think they were near peak last week. We drove to Madden’s Resort for lunch Tuesday, and the trees along that highway were just stunning. The drive back to the metro was just as beautiful. Mother Nature at her best!
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Bette Marcuson. Bette passed away last Monday at the Sunset Home, just two days shy of her 97th birthday! Bette and Sparky were such good friends with my mom and dad, and I worked with her many years ago at the Sunset Home, so I’m sad to hear of her passing. She was such a nice person to know, and she will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and many friends. Bette’s funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Keep all of the wonderful memories of Bette close to your heart.
On Thursday, I stopped to visit Dan and Carol in Rosemount. It was such a nice day to sit on the deck, and we had a fun time catching up with each other. The grandkids are back in school, as is Karyn in her teaching position, and everyone is busy as always, but things are definitely different than other school years, but they're making it work.
On Saturday, we will do fall cleaning at the church beginning at 9 a.m., so if you’re able to come and help, it would be appreciated. On Sunday, Pastor Jim Rushton will be at Moland to conduct worship services and Holy Communion.
Mike, Katie and Ryan spent a couple of days in Duluth celebrating Katie’s birthday. They packed a lot of fun things into the time they were up north, including visiting Split Rock Lighthouse and a few other parks in the Duluth area. Canal Park is always a must stop, and they were lucky to see a huge freighter come through the canal. Ryan also was able to find a few agates on the shoreline. Again, they had beautiful weather in Duluth and wonderful scenery for their drive.
Katie and I continued celebrating her birthday Friday. Our first stop was in Jordan, where we had fun going through a couple of antique stores, and found a few treasures. Then we drove to St. Peter where we stopped for lunch at El Agave before hitting the stores downtown. Again, we had an absolutely beautiful day to go for a drive, and the trees in that part of the state were just stunning!
Happy birthday, Katie! I enjoyed helping you celebrate and spending the day together. We always have so much fun!
I hope everyone had a chance to go for a drive the past few days. I really don’t remember the last year the colors of the trees were so vibrant. The reds were so vivid, and the yellows were so bright, and then there would be an orange or bright green tree mixed into the landscape. So beautiful. Unfortunately, with all of the wind on Sunday, most the leaves are probably on the ground, but it sure was pretty while it lasted.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.