Mardi Gras bingo
Since Jan. 6, the Mardi Gras festivities have been taking place in New Orleans. That party will end on Feb. 25, Fat Tuesday.
Locally, the Church of St. Michael will host a Mardi Gras Bingo party beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday. There will be cash prizes for those playing bingo, also a Theme Basket Auction. This is a family-friendly event.
Waffle Breakfast
The second annual Kenyon-Wanamingo Choir Waffle Fund Raiser will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wanamingo.
Dad’s Belgian Waffles again will be making the waffles. Also on the menu are sausages, coffee and orange juice.
For all you can eat waffles the cost for adults is $9, $6 for students age 5 and up, young people under 5 eat for free.
All proceeds from the waffle breakfast will directly benefit the K-W Middle/High School choral music students.
Math team
The K-W Senior High Math team season has concluded. This year they participated in five meets and finished in sixth place as a team. Individually, Michael Pliscott was the top point-getter for K-W.
A full team can be as many as eight students. The K-W team had six for the first meet and five for the rest of the meets. Team members this season were Elliot Olson, Michael Pliscott, Hayden Poquette, Sophia Poquette and John Smith.
Coach Rachel Cline explained that at a math meet individual competitors select two of the four rounds to compete in. The individual rounds focus on different topics at each competition. Following the individual round is the team competition.
Speech team
On Saturday, the K-W Speech team took part in the Rochester John Marshall Invitational Speech Meet. Coach Rebecca Kunesh said it was a huge meet with over 360 speakers.
Senior Isabelle Bump placed second in Creative Expression, Sophia Culuris, a ninth-grader, had a varsity honorable mention in Dramatic Interpretation and seventh-grader Jordan Blowers, placed fourth in the novice class Prose. The K-W team had nine speeches entered in the meet.
A middle school meet was held on Tuesday, Feb 11, at New Prague. Jordan Blowers and Addison Donkers both earned Honorable Mentions in their categories.
On Saturday, the speech team competed in the Midwinter Warm-up at Wabasha-Kellogg High School. Individually, placing fourth were Isabelle Bump in Creative Expression and Sydney Sundin in Poetry.
Middle School Concert
The K-W fifth through eighth-grade vocal and instrumental students displayed their skills at the Middle School Concert on Feb. 10.
Vocal Director Stephanie Schumacher’s Fifth and Sixth Grade Choirs opened the program with “Sawubona,” an African based piece, by James DesJardins. The choir performed the lively song with enthusiasm and energy.
Before singing “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening,” it was explained how the students were working on shaping phrases and learning how to sing longer phrases without taking a breath.
Soloists for the Sixth Grade Choir presentation of “Let It Be,” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney were Karlee Bolton, Hannah Ranc, Evan Nesseth and Elsie Braaten.
The Seventh and Eighth Grade Choir performed the regional premiere of Timothy Takach’s “Even in My Time.” The students performed this commissioned piece remarkably well.
The vocal part of the program was concluded with “The Neverending Story,” featuring soloists Charlie Koncur and Piper Pederson.
Every year I am amazed at the progress the fifth-grade band makes in just a matter of months. The three pieces they played were very challenging for young musicians, but through the instruction and patience of Director Claire Larson, they successfully performed all of them.
Before the Sixth Grade playing “Be Still My Soul” Mrs. Larson explained how this was a difficult piece for the band to play. At this point in playing instruments, it is easier for most young musicians to play loud and fast. With this particle number they had to learn how to play slow and soft.
While listening to the Seventh/Eighth Grade Band perform their three numbers to conclude the program, the quality of sound and the blending of instruments were amazing.
Directors Larson and Schumacher challenge their students at all levels of the K-W Middle/ High School music program. The students learning the more intricate parts of performing vocally and instrumentally at a young age is one example of the advanced education they are receiving.
Senior High Knowledge Bowl
On Thursday, the K-W Senior High Knowledge Bowl teams participated in the sub-regionals. Due to the weather-related late start, the team had only three rounds of questions instead of the usual five rounds.
K-W Black finished in eighth place, K-W Silver finished 13th and K-W Red placed 14th. The top six teams advance into the regional tournament.
Sons of Norway
The Kenyon Sons of Norway will be meeting at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the dining room of Gunderson Gardens for an afternoon of playing cards and board games with the residents of Kenyon Senior Living.