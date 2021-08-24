Happy birthday to Jason Wetzstein, Greg Jones and Marissa Lurken Flavin who all have birthdays this week.
On Monday, I had a fun evening playing with Gavin and Everett Novak at their home in Prior Lake. Krissy, n and I also had supper with Brianna and the boys. Those two little guys are so delightful and full of energy. It was fun to see them and play with them on a beautiful evening. Everett is just about walking, and he’ll turn 1 on Aug. 31.
On Tuesday, many family, former co-workers, and friends attended the Celebration of Life for Dr. Ed Durst at the Oak View Event Center in Owatonna. Dr. Durst passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14. He was such a gifted and talented surgeon who worked for many years at the Owatonna Clinic. He also got to be a very good friend to many of the employees at the clinic, and was always such a great guy to work for. I know I have several good stories about working with him, and we all shared stories with the family. He was such a good guy and fun to be around. He is survived by his wife, Anna, and daughters Patricia, Elizabeth, and Jennifer; bonus kids, Myranda, Mason and McKinzy, along with six grandchildren.
Shades of Sherwood was visited again by Julie, Maggie, Brennen, Jon, Brett, Becca, Topher and the Wagner kiddos last weekend. As always, a lot of fun was had swimming at the pool and the pond, wagon rides, mini golf, bean bag toss and evening campfires. The weather was perfect all weekend, and a return trip in September is being planned.
Rodney Parrish was a Thursday afternoon coffee guest at Faye Noble. Rodney brought a new and delicious treat for coffee.
Brandon Aase of Las Vegas, and David Aase of Edina, along with their mom, Nancy, attended some of the festivities for Rose Days on Friday. Brandon was in town to help little Calvin celebrate his 5th birthday!
This past weekend, Chuck and Lori, Kathleen and Courtney Brown, (Lori’s sister and brother-in-law) and I had booths at Gold Rush Days in Rochester. It was a good chance for us to sell some items we just don’t want or use anymore. It was a very warm day setting up on Thursday afternoon, but dealers were walking around trying to find some good deals before the flea market started Friday.
We all did really well Friday, even though it was very warm and humid in the building. Chuck always has lots of eager buyers for his military items, and this year was no exception. He had one guy waiting patiently for him to unpack the items to sell. It feels good to let others enjoy some things that we’ve collected and loved for many years, so I think we made a lot of people pretty happy.
Saturday and Sunday were beautiful days, and lots of people attended. Gail Bonhus Bishop stopped by my booth on Friday afternoon to chat a bit, so it was really fun to see her. All in all, it’s a lot of work to do a flea market, and I’m probably not going to do it again for a while. For some of the vendors there, it’s a full time job, and they travel from town to town and even to out-of-state flea markets to sell their stuff.
On Saturday night, we all enjoyed having dinner at “The Porch,” which has great chicken. All and all, it was a fun weekend to spend time with Chuck and Lori!
Moland Church News – we’ll have a council meeting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Worship Services for next weekend have not yet been finalized.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.