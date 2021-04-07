Math Masters
Sixth-grade Math Masters Sydney Ehrich, Hadley Wieme, Luke Cordes, Tate Olson, Seth Aldorfer, June Sundin, McKinley Budahn, Sienna Carel, Landen Johnson and Oliver Bauer competed in March.
The team would typically go to Rochester for competition, but this year it was done virtually.
The one-time competition consists of a fact drill round, four individual rounds, and three team rounds. Students compete individually, with those scores added together for the team score.
Coach Rachel Cline explained that the team has been practicing the last few months during math class and homeroom.
Results for the competition will be released in April.
Jacob Barsness
Jacob Barsness, a senior at Luther College, is doing his student teaching in the K-W vocal music department. The Pine Island native spent the first part of his experience working with K-4 music teacher Jan Strand and now works with Stephanie Schumacher in the middle school and high school.
At one time, the last name Barsness was common in the area. Jacob is not related to any of the local Barsnesses though there is probably a connection somewhere back in the old country.
While attending the Dorian music camps at Luther as a high school student, Barsness found a warm and welcoming atmosphere in addition to a high-quality music program that made Luther an ideal fit.
Barsness said, “Luther’s music participation is enormous, aligning with my strong belief that music is for everyone, not just for “musical people.”
While explaining why he chose music education as a major, Barsness related his teaching music philosophy, “I believe that music is something that everyone should be able to make. Music can bring a variety of joys, from personal connections to dear memories and lifelong hobbies. I strongly believe that the power of music should not be reserved for the most musically talented, and instead should be nurtured in students of all ages and abilities.”
One of his goals as a music teacher is related to the current research on making school music more applicable to student life. The study shows that large ensembles are excellent for grade school. Still, in the upper grades, it is essential to provide additional skills such as keyboard, guitar, or music software in addition to the traditional classes.
Having the opportunity to work with Strand, a St. Olaf graduate and Schumacher from Concordia College, Moorhead, has offered Barsness opportunities to learn from new music education perspectives.
Barsness is also involved in working with the small groups and soloists for “Beauty and the Beast.”
“While we’re still far out from the performance, I can already tell that it will be an amazing production, and it’s been incredible to watch the progress of the hard-working students,” Barsness said while reflecting on the musical production.
Before student teaching, Barsness’ ideal teaching position would be working with a high school music program in a school about the size of K-W. But he learned that teaching general music in an elementary school is also rewarding.
A possible long-term goal is to teach at the collegiate level or teach abroad.
A decade of musicals
In 1973, with Fran Reshlein, Ralph Miller, and Lowell and Kristy Alleckson directing, musical theater was introduced to the students and people of the Kenyon area. This new learning experience for students included music, acting, and teamwork to perform a memorable musical production. For the adults, it was an opportunity to see the quality of instruction provided to students and enjoy an evening of high-quality entertainment.
David Jorstad took on the demanding part of con man Professor Harold Hill in the 1973 presentation of the “Music Man.” With Sheree Soine VandeWalker playing the role of the prim Marion the librarian. Jon Albright was Marcellus Washburn teaching everyone a dance called “Shipoopi.”
One person said, “The students diligently worked to make “The Music Man” one of the musical highlights in Kenyon High School’s long history.”
The following year the Alleckson’s selected the musical comedy “Oklahoma” to be performed.
Audiences enjoyed the story of Julie Aase Broin’s character Laurey Williams and her courtship by two rival suitors, good guy Curly McLain played by Brad Underdahl, and the ruthless Jud Fry played by Tom Sathrum. Both evening performances were presented before a standing-room-only crowd.
Due to the high demand of people filling the 600 seat 1938 KHS Auditorium, a third evening performance was added when Dolly Levi, played by Keir Barsness, came to town in 1975 in “Hello Dolly.” Scott Flom was the male lead as Horace Vandergelder. Again, the Allecksons were the directors of the play. They scheduled evening play practices that allowed students in spring sports to be a member of the cast.
A letter to the editor written by Frank Callister said, “Anyone in the community who missed the Kenyon High School production of “Hello Dolly” missed one of the great theatrical experiences ever to be produced here.”
Sue Thoele and Jerry LiaBratten directed the 1976 production of “Bye Bye Birdie” with Greg Kleese playing Conrad Birdie. After being in the supporting cast of previous musicals, Bill Barsness played the lead role of Albert Peterson.
Adult tickets to see the 1977 “Annie Get Your Gun” were increased from $1.25 to $1.50.
Directed by Judy Langemo and Janet Evans, Melinda Skaar was in the role of Annie with Ray Ades portraying her rival Frank Butler. Bill Barsness, Julie Schwake, Tim Vinger, Kevin Langemo and Jeff Schmidt were featured in the supporting cast.
1978 Judy Langemo was back in the director’s chair producing another fantastic production in “Guys and Dolls.” Leading the cast were Jeff Brodd as Nathan Detroit, Gail Sathre as Adelaide, Eric Ostlund as Sky Masterson and Chris Langemo played Sarah Brown.
Gail Sathre wrote, “We would like to thank Judy Langemo for her caring enough to put everything she had into the musical; because of her, it was fun to be in and a big success.”
As the decade came to a close, “Brigadoon” was selected to be the spring musical in 1979, again directed by Judy Langemo.
The Security State Bank of Kenyon paid for a full-page ad promoting the play with a list of the cast and pictures of various scenes from the play.
Kevin Langemo and David Noah play the two lost hunters who stumble upon the village of Brigadoon. Kris Aase played the lead female role of Fiona.
Memories of the days at Kenyon High School are for students, faculty, and district patrons. The Kenyon High School Memorial Committee wants to keep alive memories created in the high school building through the monument, projected to begin construction this summer. Donations for the memorial may be sent to The KHS Memorial Fund at 125 Third St., Kenyon, MN, or the Security State Bank of Kenyon.