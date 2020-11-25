KAHS Cookie Sale
With the governor’s latest recommendations for safety during the pandemic, it has been decided by the Kenyon Area Historical Society board to cancel the Cookie Sale for this year.
Debb Paquin, the Cookie Sale’s chairperson, had a well-thought out plan that would keep people safe to purchase cookies and provide support for the Kenyon Area Historical Society for maintaining the Gunderson House and for events that are held there.
With many other places being closed and events canceled due to the virus’s spread, this is not an appropriate time to open the Gunderson House. The Cookie Sale has already been scheduled for 2021.
Blood drive
Monday, Nov. 30 is the next American Red Cross Blood Drive scheduled for the Kenyon area from 1 to 7 p.m. Donors must have an appointment and may call 507-789-5385 to schedule a time. As of Sunday, Nov. 22, there were ten appointment openings left for donors.
During this time of COVID-19, the donating of blood products continues to be essential for community health. Healthy individuals can still donate blood with the Red Cross following the stringent safety and infection control standards. According to the Red Cross, donors are the only source of blood for those in need.
The safety of donors, volunteers, employees of the Red Cross, and blood recipients continue to be of utmost importance during the public health emergency we are living with at this time.
College Christmas concerts
Even during these unusual times, the tradition of college music departments presenting Christmas concerts continues except in a different format.
Luther College on Friday, Dec. 4, will present the online premiere of “Christmas at Luther 2020: For Everyone Born.” at 7:30 p.m. Viewers need to register before Dec. 1 to receive a link to watch the performance. Go to luther.edu/christmas2020 to register and obtain a viewing link.
People may view the concert from home free of charge.
K-W graduate and Luther sophomore Amber Olson is a member of the Luther College Nordic Choir.
St. Olaf College will present “All Earth is Hopeful” on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 3:30 p.m. This digital concert is a celebration of the Advent-Christmas-Epiphany season. According to the St. Olaf web site, this musical program will showcase music from recent Christmas Festival programs plus additional material from festivals not seen in many years.
Think like a Norwegian
We are in the time of the year with the least amount of daylight. The next wave of the COVID-19 is upon us. People may wonder how we cope with all of this. According to the Sons of Norway, one answer would be to imitate the Norwegian lifestyle.
Kari Leibowitz, a health psychologist from Stanford University, has spent a considerable amount of time studying how people who live above the Arctic Circle in Norway thrive during the winter months.
Leibowitz’s research led her to design the “wintertime mindset scale.” People were asked to rate how much they agreed or disagreed with statements about winter. She found that answers with a positive correlation with winter reflected positive emotions throughout winter. The opposite was true of those with negative responses about winter.
The Sons of Norway article says that to improve our winter attitude, we need to think like a Norwegian. For those who like the outdoors and nature, this time of the year can be refreshing.
Inside, people may create a cozy reading nook in the house and have other winter-specific projects to look forward to that can go a long way in our winter survival strategy.
Unlike many people, I enjoy winter, whether it is the early sunsets, the embracing of a cold day, or shoveling the sidewalk after a snowfall are all things I look forward to each winter. The activity I like the most about winter is having a cup of hot chocolate while reading the newspaper at the kitchen table by the window.
Thankfulness in 2020
As we approach Thanksgiving and the holiday season, some wonder what we have to be thankful for during 2020.
Thanksgiving will look different this year as we have been encouraged to avoid the larger celebrations. During this year, people have found there is still a lot of good in the world. Instead of being focused on themselves, many individuals have learned to reach out to help others.
From Simple Stencils comes a list of not canceled things, and we can be thankful for sunshine was not canceled, love was not canceled, reading was not canceled, naps were not canceled, music was not canceled, kindness was not canceled, hope was not canceled.
So, this Thanksgiving, we do not have to look too far to find many things to be thankful for.