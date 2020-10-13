Livestreaming
There is nothing better than watching high school students participate in athletic events or perform on stage. This fall with many restrictions, it is nice through the use of technology to be able to watch events on a livestream.
Thursday night fans were able to watch the K-W/Triton volleyball match and on Friday night the K-W/Goodhue football game that was streamed. While not being able to attend the football game it was good to hear the Kenyon cheerleaders loudly singing the fight song after the K-W touchdowns.
Cemetery Walk
Saturday was absolutely a beautiful fall day for the cemetery walk sponsored by the Kenyon Area Historical Society. People wandered about the cemetery hearing stories about nine different people who made great contributions to Kenyon and explored other gravesites.
Ora Goodfellow was probably the least known person on the list of those who were selected to be spotlighted. Ben and Phyllis Greseth brought documents signed by Presidents Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt confirming Goodfellow’s appointment as Kenyon Postmistress. While it was not unusual for women to be appointed postmistresses in rural areas, it is a point of interest that she was appointed to the position in January 1920, before passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
Fred Harapat’s presenter, Dan Rechtzigel, explained that many people had stories about Harapat and he also learned that Harapat’s grandson is David “Biggie” Mund. One person related how Harapat showed his intuition when hiring new teachers often not having face to face interviews. He hired many outstanding educators for the Kenyon District by looking at their student teaching records and then doing a phone interview. Often times prospective teachers would have ask him where Kenyon was.
One person related that male teachers were required to wear neckties and Wayne Flaten’s experience with a student who liked to grab his necktie and pull it tight. After many attempts to have the student to stop doing it Flaten solved the problem. One day the student pulled his necktie only to pull it off. That day Flaten had worn a clip-on tie which solved the problem.
The cemetery walk provided an opportunity for lifelong learners to exchange anecdotes about people from Kenyon’s past.
K-W Band
As part of the K-W Homecoming festivities, Oct. 22 at 2:15 p.m. The KW Marching Band Show “Can’t Mask the Music,” will be performed on the football field. The show will feature 7-12 band members and the band Color Guard. The event will be livestreamed for those who are not able to attend in person.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 2:15 p.m. the sixth grade band will be performing a short concert in the Outdoor Music Courtyard next to the music wing of KWHS. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The concert will also be livestreamed on the band Facebook page.
A live jazz concert presented by the K-W Jazz Band will take place Oct. 30 starting at 5:15 p.m. outside the main entrance to KWHS. People can listen from their cars in the parking lot, or bring chairs or blankets to sit on the lawn. A variety of music will be performed for this outdoor concert.
Don Skillestad Celebration
On Saturday, the public is invited to celebrate Don Skillestad’s retirement as VFW club manager and quartermaster at an open house from 4-6 p.m. Cake, ice cream and coffee will be provided to people coming to wish Don well in retirement.
Leif Erickson Day
In September 1964, Congress authorized President Lyndon Johnson to establish Oct. 9 as Leif Erickson Day. Oct. 9 was chosen in recognition of the arrival of the ship the Restauration in New York harbor from Stavanger, Norway in 1825. This is considered the first organized emigration from Norway to the United States.
Vespers
Since Saturday, Sept. 5, the church bell of Hauge Lutheran Church has rung at 7 p.m. to welcome worshipers to a weekly vespers service. The service consists of singing, prayer and a meditation. The service is open to anyone who would like to attend the Saturday evening service.
MEA
Students look forward to the third weekend in October known as MEA break as a few days off from school are needed after six weeks of learning through the nice fall days.
Only Wisconsin, North Dakota, and New Jersey have something similar to MEA in Minnesota.
As a student, I looked forward to this first break from school. As a youngster it would mean time to play outside in the leaves or football with the rest of the children in the neighborhood. As I got older it became a time to hunt ruffed grouse with my brother or friends.
During my teaching career, we used the days to attend the MEA conference in St. Paul. It was always fun to walk through the exhibit hall collecting items that could be used in the classroom. This is where I was introduced to the fact that not all pencils are created equal. One year Target was giving away pencils for classrooms. I took enough for my students and on the following Monday proudly handed out new pencils to the students. After many of them had trouble sharpening them, we split one open to find it mostly devoid of lead.
We were able to attend workshops learning about new curriculum and other techniques to use in the classroom. One that I attended was called Word a Day which I used with students for many years.
There was always a general session with guest speakers such as Paul Wellstone, James Earl Jones, and in 1998, Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary who introduced us to a song called “Don’t Laugh at Me.”
The song, about accepting others, was available on a music video which emphasized including all people.
We also had the opportunity to sing “Puff the Magic Dragon” with Yarrow.