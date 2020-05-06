Happy birthday to my niece Haidyn Aase who celebrated her ninth birthday on April 25. I hope you had a nice birthday, Haidyn, even though you couldn’t have a party.
However, I heard Jon and Jodi and boys, Karyn and Greg and kids, and Dan and Carol gave her a birthday parade complete with balloons, posters made by Megan, and lots of honking horns! Haidyn’s Nybo side of the family also helped her celebrate with a parade past the house, so she had quite a day!
Also Happy birthday to my niece, Maggie Broin, who celebrated her birthday on April 27. Hope you had a nice day too, Maggie! Brennan surprised her with a whole bunch of beautiful flowers to plant.
Birthdays are about the only things that are happening lately, and I even snuck in one for myself. I would like to also wish my cousin, Lauren Aase, of Abilene, Texas, and my cousin, Dick Truman, of Northfield a Happy Birthday. Lauren is my older cousin by one day. Hope you guys enjoyed your day as well. Once we can all safely gather, there is going to be a lot of celebrating going on!
When I saw the first dandelions peak through the grass the other day, I had to stop and think about John Cole. I remember John telling me that as soon as he saw a dandelion in the spring, he got out his Bermuda shorts for the season, so I can just envision John in a pair of his plaid shorts! I sure miss that guy!
Congratulations to Maddy Aase, daughter of Chuck and Lori, who graduated with her master’s degree on Saturday. Again, no graduation ceremony was able to be held, but we all congratulate Maddy on this big accomplishment. Way to go, Maddy! We’re very proud of you.
Of course, this weekend should have been the Kenyon Fire Department’s Annual Smelt Feed, but it had to be canceled along with everything else. I know my family missed being together for the Smelt Feed, as did many other people, so I hope they can hold it again next year!
Happy Birthday to my nephew, Ryan Block, who celebrated his birthday on May 1. Mike, Katie, and Ryan spent the weekend on the North Shore in honor of Ryan’s 12th birthday, and I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that he’s 12 years old. They drove to Grand Marais, hiked Cascade River, Tettegouci State Park, the Temperance River, and Split Rock. They also spent time in Two Harbors and Gooseberry Falls. There are so many things to do up on the North Shore, and they had beautiful weather too. They spent the night in Duluth and enjoyed watching some big ships come into the harbor, and did some agate hunting on the beach. What a great way to spend your birthday, Ryan. Ryan called both Julie and I on Saturday night to tell us all the fun things they did, so it sounds like it was a great time.
Julie, JB and Maggie attended the funeral visitation of Michael Stadler on Thursday at the Boldt Funeral Home in Faribault. Michael passed away on April 19, at the age of 31. He was the grandson of Patty (Broin) Stadler, and JB’s great-nephew. God bless his memory.
Bob has been working hard in his garden the last few weeks, so now we need a little rain to get things growing. I’m going to hold off buying a lot of flowers yet, because it’s still early, and it sounds like we’re going to get some colder temperatures next weekend.
Please remember to feed and water the birds. Have a good week, and be safe.