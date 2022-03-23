Happy Birthday wishes in our family to my niece, Brianna Novak, who has a birthday on March 25, and my great-nephew, Nicholas Aase, who celebrates his birthday on March 21. Happy Birthday!
On Monday, I stopped by the Sunset Home to have a cup of their good coffee! It really is the best, and it’s always fun to visit with Julie, Rochelle, Amanda, Tracy and Andy.
Wednesday was a busy day with quilting at Holden, and then Annette, Karen D., Gail, Karen N. and I enjoyed lunch at Marlea’s in Dennison. It was another planning meeting for our class reunion, so that would make it a business meeting, right? HAHA! We had a fun time.
If you’re hungry for pancakes and don’t mind driving to Owatonna, the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club in Owatonna is serving a Senior Citizens’ Breakfast at the Owatonna VFW on Sunday, March 27, 8 a.m. to noon. This breakfast is free will donation. Also, you don’t have to be a senior citizen to attend; it’s open to the public.
Chuck and Lori Aase, and Ryan and Maddy Conom spent a few days in San Francisco recently. They were helping Lori’s sister, Suzanne, celebrate her 60th birthday. They also had a chance to do some sightseeing, and Chuck and Ryan visited Alcatraz, which is always an interesting tour.
March Madness is in full swing, so Helen and I spent Thursday watching a few of the games. Before the games began, we did a little shopping in Apple Valley, and then, since it was also St. Patty’s Day, we enjoyed a Reuben Pizza at Ole Piper Pizza. It was really good. We were glad that Gonzaga won their game, but there sure were a lot of upsets in the first round. I’m sure many people had their brackets “busted” the first two days of the tourney.
On Sunday, little Ada Gillen Finnigsmier, daughter of Robb and Andrea, was baptized at Moland. Ada couldn’t have been cuter, and her older sister, Bea and brother, Hugo, were both very interested in what was going on. Ada is the granddaughter of George and Deb Gillen, and great-granddaughter of Mark Dressel. Congratulations!
On Friday, Chuck and Lori, Ron and Krissy, and Bob and I enjoyed the delicious fish fry at “The Valley” near Ellsworth, WI. It is a little ways to drive, but is so worth it. They had a big crowd, as usual, but they did a great job getting everyone served.
Moland Services for the next few weeks are as follows: March 26 – 5 p.m. Family Night Worship with potluck and games. Bring your LEGOS and board games. It’s a fun time. Sunday, March 27 – No Worship at Moland. Sunday, April 3, Sunday School and Confirmation at 9:30 a.m. with Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Jim Rushton. Sunday, April 10, Palm Sunday, Sunday School and Confirmation at 9:30 a.m. with Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Jim Rushton. Sunday, April 17, Easter Breakfast from 8:30 to 10, and Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, April 23, 5 p.m. Family Night Worship with potluck and games. Bring your LEGOS and board games. Sunday, April 24 – No Worship at Moland.
Well, Duke squeaked out a win on Sunday night vs. Michigan State. Mom would have been at the edge of her seat and have two TVs going at the same time. She was known to do that during March Madness. She didn’t want to miss anything. Troy reminded me of the friendly bets he and mom used to have for some of the big games. Their bet was just a $1, but they were both pretty serious about the bets and bet quite often. Not too long ago, while going through some of Mom’s things, I found a card from Troy with a silver $1 coin still in it – he was paying Grandma for a bet he lost! What a sweet reminder of the special relationship Mom and Troy had.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.