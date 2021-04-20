Speech Team
All six members of the K-W Speech team competed in Sectional competition on Saturday. Once again, team members were very competitive in their respective categories.
Those placing in the finals were Elliot Olson, who took sixth place in Serious Prose, and Ashley Rechtzigel, receiving a fourth place in Great Speeches.
Sophia Culuris placed first in the Original Oratory and will compete in the state meet.
Culuris is the first member of the K-W team to compete at the state level since Evelyn Humphrey won the Serious Prose division in 2018.
According to the MSHSL website, the Class A schools will compete in a virtual format Saturday.
College track and field
The Luther College women’s track and field team competed at the University of Dubuque Spartan Invitational on April 10, finishing in fourth place.
Former K-W and current Luther long-distance runner Lauren Berg took the runnerup spot in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18:36.
Sophomore Kassandra Keller placed third in the 200-meter dash, ran the anchor leg of the third-place 4X400 team, finished in ninth place in the long jump and 13th place in the pole vault.
RCTC Wrestling
The NJCAA National Wrestling Championship is scheduled for April 21 and April 22 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Eight of the 10 RCTC Yellowjacket wrestlers are seeded, with K-W graduate Seth Brossard receiving a second seed in the 165-pound weight class. Last year, Brossard placed fourth at 165, with the RCTC team finishing in a tie for third place.
Section 1
On Friday the State High School League Board of Directors approved the Competitive Section Placements for the 2021-22 school year.
All of the K-W athletic and fine arts extracurriculars will be competing in Section 1A. Many of the K-W teams have been participating in Section 2AA during tournament time. For the last few years, K-W has been one of the smallest schools in AA.
Section 1A encompasses essentially all of Southeastern Minnesota from Interstate 35 to the Mississippi River. The schools in this section have a long-standing tradition of being highly competitive. Some familiar teams to K-W fans are Mabel-Canton in volleyball, Rushford-Peterson, Hayfield and Goodhue in boys’ basketball, and GMLOS, Goodhue and Dover-Eyota in wrestling.
One notable exception is the Goodhue girls’ basketball team is competing in 1AA.
Sogn Valley
Sogn Valley, which starts northeast of Kenyon and continues to the south of Cannon Falls, is again in the news.
A few years ago, there was a movement headed by the Minnesota State Historical Society to add Sogn Valley to the National Register of Historic Places. The goal was to make Sogn Valley the state’s first rural historic landscape district.
According to the Trust for Public Land website, recently, 77 acres of land was transferred to the Minnesota DNR as part of the Little Cannon Aquatic Management Area (AMA). The Little Cannon River, a designated trout stream by the DNR, is a combination of shoreline, forest, and farmland which will be transformed back into its natural habitat. The purchase of the land will provide access for those fishing for trout and also stream bank restoration.
This protected land in Sogn Valley will provide public access to the river, improve the watershed’s water quality, and an opportunity for quality outdoor recreation activities. For many years the Oxbow Sportsmen’s Club and the DNR have stocked trout in the river to improve the quality of fishing.
The land was purchased through the Outdoor Heritage Fund as part of the 2008 Legacy Referendum that provides dedicated sales tax money for the environment.
Beauty and the Beast
On Friday afternoon, I had the opportunity to sit in the back row of the K-W Auditorium and watch the cast of “Beauty and the Beast” practice.
I was impressed with how the actors worked together, listened to the choreographers and willingly practiced scenes. Everyone was very focused on learning their parts.
Doug Thompson’s industrial tech students have made many of the extensive set pieces for the production.
While I was there, the stage crew was diligently painting and creating the necessary backdrops for the play.
From the directors to the cast, everyone I talked to all said, “This is the best two hours of the day.”
Director Blair Reynolds said, “This is a very challenging play for high school students to perform. This group has stepped up to the task of wanting to have a good production.”
Watch for information about ticket sales. Plans are being made for an advance ticket sale. Opening night is May 7.
Why read?
The people living in this small community of Kenyon have the luxury of having an outstanding library to feed the learning thirst conjured up by its residents. Reading has always been a vital part of my life, whether it is a book, magazine or my obsession with reading the daily newspaper.
I want to share the following five facts why people should read. These are not my creations, but I believe in them.
Fact 1-Reading can make you a better conversationalist.
Fact 2-Neighbors will never complain about you reading too loud.
Fact 3-Knowledge of osmosis has not yet been perfected, so you had better read.
Fact 4-Books have stopped bullets. Reading could save your life.
Fact 5-Dinosaurs did not read. Look what happened to them.