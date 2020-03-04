Happy Birthday to my brother, Dan, who is celebrating his birthday on March 6. Also, happy birthday to my brother-in-law, Ron Mills, who will celebrate his birthday on March 8. Happy Birthday to two special guys in our family.
Julie Broin attended the ninth grade boys basketball game last Monday when the KW Knights hosted the KM Komets. Will Resch, son of Karla Resch, who is a good friend of Julie’s is on the Komets team. The Komets came away victorious that night by a score of 47 to 37. It was a lot of fun to watch Will play with Karla, Will’s grandparents, and Julie cheering him on. Looking forward to watching him play again next year.
Kim Bakken and I enjoyed catching up last Wednesday night at the Kenyon Bar and Grill. We try to get together routinely so we don’t lose touch with each other, so it was fun to visit with her.
Julie attended the visitation on Wednesday evening for Shirley and LeRoy Underdahl at Michaelson’s.
Shirley Baumgartner, Becky Schultenover and Paige, Angela and Austin Watson enjoyed lunch at Applebee’s this week in celebration of their spunky little, 4-year-old Autumn’s, birthday. Happy Birthday, Autumn.
Ben Fisher picked up Faye on Saturday and they attended the 60th wedding anniversary of Sharon and Dale Shaske at their home in Faribault. Bob and Linda Noble also attended the celebration. Congratulations Sharon and Dale.
Reminder of Moland’s Turkey Dinner on Sunday, March 15, following Worship services. Tickets are now on sale and you can call me at 789-5785 and leave a message. I’ll be happy to hold some tickets for you. Turkey and all the fixings are on the menu. Price is $12 for adults, and $7 for kids five to 12 years old.
Kris and Ron Mills returned home on Wednesday from a week’s vacation in Florida. They visited their good friends, Karen and Doug Torseth near Clearwater Beach. The weather was a little cooler than expected, but they still had fun taking an inland motorcycle ride, beach time, enjoying the spectacular sunsets, and just getting away from Minnesota’s cold weather.
So many people were saddened this weekend to hear that Candy Albright Braaten had passed away after a several-year struggle with Alzheimer’s. Candy was such a joy to be around, and we had so many fun times back in the old Held Chevy Softball days. Sincere sympathy is sent to Randy and Lacey, her dad, Glenn, as well as her siblings and their families. It is such a shame this had to happen to Candy, but her struggles are over now. She will be missed so much by all of her family and friends.
On Saturday, I stopped by the Sunset Home had had coffee with Julie and Rochelle. A baby lamb and baby goat, were brought in on Saturday morning, from the Gochnauer farm, which were a huge hit with the residents who were in the dining room playing games. The baby lamb was especially vocal during the visit, while the little goat just enjoyed being held and cuddled. The residents love seeing any kind of animals because it brings back memories from their past, so thanks for taking the time to bring those little ones in.
JB, Julie, Maggie, Brennen, and Matt Klahr enjoyed the VFW Fish Fry on Saturday evening. It sounds like they had a good crowd, and, of course, the fish was delicious.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.