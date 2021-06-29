Last week, K-W Middle School teacher Blair Reynolds conducted a science, technology, art, and math (STEAM) camp for 15 K-W fifth- and sixth-grade students.
The class met from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday in a partnership with Owatonna Public Schools. At the end of each day, the students from the two schools met virtually online.
On Monday morning, the students made solar ovens with pizza boxes. When asked if they ordered pizza in boxes for the project, Reynolds replied that it was too much pizza, and he found a place online to order them. The following day the ovens were set up outside to see if marshmallows could be roasted.
One afternoon was spent outside as the students measured the circumference of trees in the school nature area to find out the tree’s age. They discovered the oldest tree is about 106 years old, while the youngest was nine years old.
One session involved working with engineering using Hot Wheels cars and creating different tracks for the vehicles to run on.
While exploring ecosystems, the class built crayfish traps and took them down to the river north of Depot Park. Later in the week, they returned to the park to check their crayfish traps, only to find them empty.
Throughout the week, insects were collected by the class. They were able to identify 21 different species of insects, including a Roesel’s Bush Cricket which is rare to find in Minnesota.
Other projects were creations using recycled materials and learning about Google Earth and how to pin information.
Kenyon Public Library
This past week has been an exciting one for the library staff. It all started June 18, when the library received 78 patrons into the library for the busiest day in eighteen months. During this time of COVID restrictions, the average number of users per day was about 30.
As with all organizations during the pandemic, the library staff has worked diligently to keep the facility open for library users. They are excited to see people using the local public learning center to its maximum.
A little before 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, a procession of people pushing strollers and youngsters riding bikes headed for the Depot Park, where the Jolly Pops, part of the summer learning program, performed a free concert for over 80 people. The program was made available through a grant funded by the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment, the Minnesota Library Legacy, and SELCO.
The Jolly Pops performed a variety of fun new songs and old children’s standards. They sang about alligator dancing, popsicles, trains, and pet dinosaurs through the use of puppets.
Thank you for supporting our local public library. The dedicated staff continues to explore new ways to offer learning experiences for all ages in the Kenyon area.
KHS Quilt
The “Memories of Kenyon High School” quilt crafted by Julie Sahl Huseth, KHS class of 1970, is now displayed in downtown Kenyon’s Held Transportation building window.
Fourteen unique quilt blocks represent something about the Kenyon High School building that was razed in 2013. In the center of the quilt is a picture of the Kenyon School building familiar to many people. Maroon and gold are the dominant colors used in creating this one-of-a-kind collectible item.
The Kenyon High School Monument/ Memorial Committee is selling raffle tickets at $10 each or three for $25 for the quilt, with proceeds used to construct and upkeep the monument.
At this time, raffle tickets may be purchased by contacting Kevin or Mary Gail Anderson at 507-789-6835 or Mary Danielson Gates at 507-838-6979.
At khsmonument.com, information is available on how to donate to help construct the monument, the purchasing of paver blocks, and pictures of the quilt.
K-W Hall of Fame guest
Lawrence Picha was part of the induction of the 2019 Hall of Fame class.
Picha had dedicated his life to the education and coaching of Kenyon High School students starting in the 1920s and continuing through the Great Depression, World War II until he retired in 1965 after 43 years of service. Unfortunately, he passed away shortly after retiring.
When Picha was selected by the Hall of Fame committee, a search was started to find relatives of Picha’s to be invited to the occasion.
Committee members and others explored a variety of potential leads, but could not find a living Picha descendant.
The problem was solved when Claire Stolee, KHS class of 1969, had physical therapy done on his knee one day last fall when the therapist asked where he grew up. Claire replied, “I was raised in Kenyon.” The therapist said, “Oh, I had relatives in Kenyon. Are you familiar with the name Picha?”
Stolee was able to get the therapist’s father’s contact information for me, and I contacted a man named Joe Simons, L. G. Picha’s nephew, who is 78 years old, retired from teaching and lives in Crosby, Minnesota.
Simons’ mother was the former Lucia Picha, Lawrence’s sister who lived in Lake City. As we talked, Simons recalled coming to Kenyon various times to visit his uncle. He said they often came so he could help with a chore at the Picha home. They did not work very long until Lawrence would get out a football and start a game of catch.
The night they dedicated Picha Field in 1970, Simons’s mother Lucia was one of the special guests in attendance. He could not attend that night, as he was the Gary, Minnesota, high school football team coach, which had a game the same evening. This conflict did not sit well with his mother, but he was sure his uncle would have understood his absence.
A week before talking to Mr. Simons, I read an article posted on the MSHSL website about how the Crosby-Ironton School community honored Joe Simons for his 37 years as public address announcer.
Like his uncle, who the people of the Kenyon area still respect, the Crosby-Ironton people hold Joe Simons with the same high regard.
The Hall of Fame Committee has invited Simons to this year’s Hall of Fame evening to receive the acknowledgment bestowed on L.G. Picha.
The evening of celebration begins with a social time at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 in the high school commons. That’s followed by a catered dinner at 5:30. The induction program is scheduled for 6:30.
Hall of Fame tickets are available until Sept. 24 and may be purchased at the K-W High School office, the District Office in Wanamingo, from Randy Hockinson at 507-789-7022 or Steve Alger at 507-213-3245.
Friends and relatives of the inductees and Kenyon and Wanamingo community members are encouraged to attend the banquet.