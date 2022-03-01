Happy Birthday wishes this week to my brother, Dan, and brother-in-law, Ron, who will be celebrating this week. Have a great birthday, guys!
It was an evening of KHS nostalgia for a few members of the Class of 1968 last week. Harris Haugen, Kent Whitney, John Hennen, Bruce Dugstad, Mark Lenway, Terry Braaten, Brian Nysteun and Chuck Aase reminisced about high school days, re-played big games and planned future fishing trips, while enjoying the always excellent Friday fish fry at The Trophy House in New Trier. The guys were curious about progress on the KHS monument and on how to access the KHS Monument website in order to purchase pavers for someone who made an impact in their lives, so we discussed all of that. It’s always fun to get together, and a good time was had by all.
I stopped at the Sunset Home on Monday to have coffee with Julie and the gang. I was so surprised to see that the birds had been taken out of the aviary in the main lobby of the Sunset Home. I know of many residents who spent lots of time watching those cute little birds fly around, hatching little ones, and getting a lot of enjoyment out of it, including my mom and many other residents. I’m hoping they can be brought back at some point.
The Hollund/Wagner Crew, along with Julie and Maggie spent Saturday evening at the Grand Event Center in Northfield where Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio perform and celebrate what would have been Johnny Cash’s 90th birthday. It was a great concert of Johnny’s songs. Little Lilly Richard, Ariana Wagner’s best friend, joined the band on stage playing her guitar to “Ring of Fire.” She did an awesome job. Keep up the good work Lilly, and we’ll be seeing you in concert one day.
Parker Jeseritz, Dan and Carol’s grandson, received a medal for his 100 yard backstroke last week. Parker’s team from East Ridge Woodbury will be heading to the State Swimming Meet next week. Congrats to Parker and his team!
Another grandson of Dan and Carol’s, Camden Aase, and his Eastview Hockey team won a very exciting double overtime game against St. Thomas High School in Mendota Heights last week. We really have some great athletes in our family. Great job, Camden!!
We were all so saddened to hear of the unexpected passing of little LaMae Rislov, daughter of Jacob and Allison, and granddaughter of Grant and Barb Erler. As I mentioned in my column last week, Barb and Grant’s kids and grandkids were all at Moland last week, and we so enjoyed having them there, so it was heartbreaking to hear of little LaMae’s passing. Sincere sympathy is extended to the entire family at this time.
Russ and Lynn Koehler were Saturday visitors at Faye Noble.
My friend, Pam Seaser, and I enjoyed some good Mexican food at Don Juan’s in Owatonna on Friday. It was a good chance for us to visit and catch up with each other.
Moland Worship Schedule for March: Sunday, March 6, Sunday School at 9:30 followed by Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Jim Rushton. NO WORSHIP on Sunday, March 13. Sunday, March 20, Sunday School at 9:30 followed by Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, March 26, Family Night Worship at 5:00 p.m., followed by potluck and games. NO WORSHIP on Sunday, March 27.
Jon, Julie and Maggie met for breakfast at the Fireside in Dennison on Sunday. The Fireside is a fun place that serves good food!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.