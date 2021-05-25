Happy birthday this week to Art Hanson, Maria and Paige Schultenover and Mark S. Dressel. Have a great day everyone.
On Thursday, I had coffee with a former coworker, Rita Ellingsen, at her home in Owatonna. It was a real spur-of-the-moment get-together, which usually work out the best. We had a great time catching up and talking about the good old days at the clinic.
Camden Aase had an over-the-fence home run, with two guys on base, last weekend during a rival came with a team from Rosemount. Congratulations, Camden. That would have been fun to see.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the friends and family of Mary Bruessel. Mary passed away on May 20 at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna. She is survived by her son, Jim (Julie) and daughter Linda (Gene) Troggioa, and four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be on Thursday at Michaelson’s in Owatonna, with funeral service on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Michaelson’s with Pastor Jim Rushton officiating. Blessed be her memory.
On Saturday, Katie, Mike, Krissy and I attended Ryan’s baseball tourney in Eagan. The Lakers won their first game, tied the second game, and lost the third game. In between games we had lunch at Teresa’s in Eagan, which never disappoints. Back to the ball field for Katie, Mike and Ryan, and at press time, the results from Sunday’s games haven’t come in, but I hope they did well. Ryan got a really nice double down the right field line in one game, and went 2 for 3 in the last game on Saturday. Way to go guys!
After we watched Ryan’s game, Krissy and I slipped into babysitting mode at Dylan and Brianna’s house. They had a wedding to attend in New Prague, so we got to spend a few hours with those two little munchkins, Gavin and Everett. They are such good little boys, and, of course, when Papa showed up, those little guys just beamed! We had a fun time with them, and really appreciate how busy Brianna and Dylan are every day. Gavin is talking a lot, although I don’t always know what he’s saying, and little Everett is really trying hard to walk. So cute and so much fun!
Moland’s Family Game Night was a success with a good number of people attending. A worship service and potluck were also held. Next Family Night is June 26. Reminder no worship service on Sunday, due to the Memorial Day holiday. The Claremont Color Guard will be at the Moland Cemetery at 8 a.m. Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day.
Lynn Koehler stopped by on Friday for a visit, and we traded rhubarb for brown eggs! (I think I got the better end of the deal with the eggs). We had such a good time talking, and it was fun to find out how Mason and Megan are doing now.
I was so sad to hear that Michele Seifert passed away unexpectedly on Saturday at the age of 56. My sincere sympathy goes out to Ken, Bryana (Brent), and Dylan (Nicole), and their families, as well as other relatives. Michele has provided daycare in Kenyon for many years, and will be dearly missed by all of her daycare families. Keep all of your memories close to your heart.
What a torrential rain on Sunday morning. I had a few errands to run in Kenyon, but only stopped once because of the heavy rain. My wipers barely kept up, so I headed back home. The rain abruptly stopped at Jason Wetzstein’s house, and when I got home, Bob was still weeding his potatoes. I did get some rain later on, but Bob said he got 2.5 inches at his house, and there were reports of over 4 inches in the Nerstrand area with roads and fields flooded.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.