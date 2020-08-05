Happy birthday to my sister, Julie Broin, who celebrated her birthday on Aug. 1. Hope you had a great day. Also, Happy birthday wishes to my niece, Stacy Aase, who has a birthday on Aug. 3. Dan and Carol are also celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary on Aug. 4, and I don’t want to forget to wish a happy birthday to my cousin, Pat Schreiber, who is celebrating a big birthday on Aug. 4.
On Friday afternoon, Madeline Aase and Ryan Conom were married at an outdoor park in Prior Lake. It was a beautiful day for a wedding, and Maddy was a beautiful bride. Because of the COVID-19, the wedding was limited to parents, grandparents, godparents, and the wedding party, but we were lucky to receive lots of photos of the wedding from Dylan and Brianna, as Brianna was one of the bridesmaids. It looked so pretty. A reception was held after the ceremony, and we even got a chance to see a video of Chuck and Maddy dancing. Congratulations to Maddy and Ryan, and we all wish you nothing but the best for your future.
While the wedding was going on, Krissy and I were watching little Gavin Novak. He is a busy little guy, and we had so much fun trying to keep up with him. When Papa Ron arrived, Gavin’s face lit up, and Krissy and I were pretty much old news. He is a sweet little boy, and is growing up so fast, saying a few words, and is just a delight!
Shades of Sherwood was the sight of a camping trip enjoyed by Julie, Maggie, Brennan, Amanda and her kiddos, Topher, Matt, Chase, Emily, and Macey. Everyone took advantage of the warm weather and spent most of their time either in the pool or the pond. Pedal car rides, walks around the campground, and campfires kept the group busy. After all of the fun on Friday and a stormy night on Saturday, they all learned the not-so-much-fun of breaking down camp in the rain. It was good that no one was too sweet; otherwise they all would have melted. Shades of Sherwood is a great destination for a quick getaway, and all agreed it would be fun to do it again.
I spent the night at Katie, Mike and Ryan’s house on Friday night. We had fun watching the Twins game, as I’m not able to see Fox Sports North because of their ongoing dispute with DISH Network. That’s a long story, but anyway, it was fun to see the Twins play again. On Saturday, Ryan had a baseball tourney at Johnny Cake Ridge Softball Complex in Apple Valley. The first game was a runaway, with Ryan’s All Stars Team beating a team from Minnetonka 13-3. Ryan had one of several triples that game, and also had some nice plays in the field. The second game was a little closer, but the good guys won again.
Ryan pitched a couple of innings during the second game. On Sunday, the boys came from behind in a game to take third place! Congratulations, Ryan!
I attended the funeral for Beverly Hortop on Thursday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
Pastor Nancy officiated at the service; she did a great job, and it was really nice to see her again. Bev is going to be missed so much by her loving family and all of her many friends.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Lyle Canton. Lyle passed away last week, and his funeral will be held at a later date. He’s another guy that is going to really be missed around Kenyon.
Thank you to Pastor Jim Rushton for leading us in Worship and Holy Communion on Sunday. Moland Family League is planning a camp-out for Saturday, Aug. 22, with more information to follow. We will not have Worship services on Sunday, Aug. 23.
Mason Koehler was a Sunday lunch guest of Faye. He checked the garden for her and made sure there wasn’t anything for Faye to do, so he takes good care of his grandma. Lynn, Russ and Megan flew out to Idaho for a family wedding this week, so it gave Mason a good excuse to visit his grandma.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.