Elementary school program
Once again KWES music teacher Jan Strand produced a wonderful holiday concert that was held in the elementary school gym. From the youngest performers to the fourth-graders, the students were able to demonstrate the musical skills they have been taught this school year.
One interesting side light was watching Katie Strand use her American Sign Language talent to sign the program for those who have a difficult time hearing.
Senior High Knowledge Bowl
The K-W Senior High Knowledge Bowl team had their first meet of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Coach Darin Walling said, “We had some tough competition and we have room to improve after the first meet of the season.”
Out of 23 teams K-W Black finished in 19th place, K-W Red placed 15th and K-W Silver finished in 14th place.
Team members for K-W Black are Nora Woock, Sydney Burow, Riley Dummer, Carrie Doehling and Aisha Ramirez. Members of K-W Red are Hayden Poquette, Daniel Benrud, Cole Flom, and Victor Martinez. Students on K-W Silver are Rachel Nesseth, Elliot Olson, Lucas Brezina, and Sophia Poquette.
The Knowledge Bowl’s second meet will be in January.
Christmas 1944
Christmas of 1944 was not as somber as the earlier ones during the war years. Ever since D-Day in June, people on the homefront and in Kenyon had been receiving news reports of the advancement of the Allied troops across Europe against Hitler’s Nazi army. Their progress was moving so fast that it led to speculation by some that the end of the war in Europe would come by Halloween or Thanksgiving. Local people were planning how to celebrate V-E Day when it came.
Little did people know that on Dec. 16, 1944, at the beginning of winter, the German army launched a counteroffensive intending to cut through the Allied forces and turn the war in Hitler’s favor.
Starting in mid-December through the end of January in the Ardennes Forest the Battle of the Bulge occurred. This battle was the story of American soldiers who waded through deep snow drifts attacking the Germans until the front was restored which led to the final drive to victory.
Among the soldiers fighting that Christmas from the Kenyon area Albion Rodde, Debs Kindseth and Leonard Vold and from Wanamingo/Welch Ken Axelson. There may have been others in the Battle of the Bulge that I am not aware of, please accept my apology for not acknowledging their service.
While in the army Rodde was a platoon leader for the 193rd Gas Supply Company hauling gas to the front lines. Before the Battle of the Bulge he had taken part in the D-Day Invasion.
One Christmas Eve Day I saw Albion in the grocery store and after exchanging best wishes of the season he told how on Christmas Eve 1944, he spent the night trying to sleep on the floor of a railroad station in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge.
Debs Kindseth was drafted into the Army in 1943 and was sent to the European theatre in 1944. In early January while fighting in Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge he was wounded. Following his recovery he returned to active duty with the 78th Division and was part of the push into Germany that ended the war.
Kindseth was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star which are on display at the Kenyon VFW.
Leonard Vold passed away in 1984, but a few people around town remember hearing him talk about being in France during World War II and having his platoon get separated from the rest of the advancing U. S. Army. They thought that he had been part of the Battle of the Bulge. Whether Vold was in the Battle of the Bulge or not is inconsequential, as he should still be recognized for his service to our country.
After the Veterans Day program at the Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Ken Axelson would come to my classroom to talk to the students about being a soldier. He would talk briefly about being in the D-Day Invasion and his involvement in the Battle of the Bulge.
He told about sleeping in a haystack and being woken up early on Christmas Day morning in 1944, in a town in Belgium when a fellow soldier told him to get up, there were German soldiers in town.
While fighting near Bastogne, Axelson, a medic, was captured by the members of the German Army. He spent the rest of the war as a Prisoner of War in Germany until the camp he was in was liberated in early May of 1945.
Christmas reminiscence
During this time of the year two traditional foods many people question why others eat are fruitcake and lutefisk.
Grade school students in the KWES program sang a song called “Everlasting Fruitcake” while a foiled wrapped item was tossed around like a football. One news resource told of the 141-year-old family heirloom fruitcake that was baked by an ancestor in 1878.
Starting in early fall, lutefisk is celebrated in church basements and in local kitchens until the end of the holiday season. Many question the smell of the fish and others wonder about the taste.
So why do people cling to such peculiar foods?
Pam Nettleton of St. Paul explained we enjoy these foods because they taste like family. They remind us of our childhood. The foods are a link to people who are no longer with us at the table. Foods like this connect generations through indigestion.
While these foods have little to do with calories they have everything to do with our soul.
Merry Christmas! To those who like lutefisk: enjoy it while I appreciate my fruitcake.