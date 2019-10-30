The notice of proposed property tax, also known as a “Truth-in-taxation” notice, shows Minnesota property owners an estimate of how much the property tax bill will be in the following year.
The Goodhue Finance and Taxpayer Services Office is required by law to prepare and mail these notices between Nov. 11 and Nov. 24 to each owner of real and personal property (excluding mobile homes). The notice provides detailed information on the amount of property taxes that each authority levied for in the current year but also what they are proposing to levy in the following year.
The notice provides a specific date, time and place for scheduled public hearings where property owners may attend and speak on the future budget of each local government. The initial public hearings must scheduled between Nov. 25 and Dec. 30.
This year’s TNT meeting to approve Goodhue County’s levy will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Government Center in Red Wing. For those property owners that don’t want to speak at the meeting, written comments can be sent to the mailing addresses provided on the notices.
Truth-in-taxation notices are one-step in the whole taxation process. The process for this November’s TNTs started in June 2018 with county appraisers physically going out to one-fifth of the properties (6,400 parcels) in Goodhue County.
Estimated market value
When calculating your property’s estimated market value, the appraisers are required to consider the sales that occurred between October 2017 and September 2018. All of this data, along with your property’s classification, is submitted and later approved by the state of Minnesota. This is the EMV that we use as of Jan. 2, 2019.
Valuation notices are then prepared and mailed out in March. The notices inform owners of the EMV and allow them to contest their valuation through the board of appeals and equalization process.
The levy
Another component to the TNT is the levy information. Each jurisdiction must determine what it needs to spend during the upcoming year and set the preliminary levy based on that. County, cities, townships, school districts and special taxing districts have until Sept. 30 to certify its levy with the state.
The county approved its preliminary levy of $36.87 million which is a 2.54% increase over last year’s final levy. Once a jurisdiction sets its preliminary levy, that can stay the same or be reduced in December.
Your taxes
The final piece of the process is to calculate taxes. The tax calculation is based on the tax laws passed by the Legislature.
Minnesota tax law is complicated to say the least. After the close of the legislative session, counties, tax system programmers and often the Department of Revenue meet to discuss the tax law and what changes need to be implemented within the tax system. Once the programming is ready taxes can then be calculated.
Our office uses the EMVs, classifications and all of the proposed levies to calculate taxes on over 32,000 parcels. Once the calculations are complete, we mail owners their TNT notices.
For more information about your property taxes, market values or the county budgets, please call the Goodhue County Finance and Taxpayer Services Department at 651-385-3040.
The Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence put together an excellent piece called “Understanding Your Property Tax Changes. Find it at fiscalexcellence.org.