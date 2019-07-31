Community Alert

Rose Fest red barrel

Watch out for six large red barrels around Kenyon during Rose Fest this year. Inside the barrels, the food shelf will collect donations of non-perishable food items. (Photo courtesy of Mary Frutiger)

All Seasons Community Services will participate in this year’s Kenyon Rose Fest event, Aug. 16–18.

What’s new this year? All Seasons volunteers will place six large red barrels on sidewalks around town, clearly marked with signs asking residents to drop in a non-perishable canned or boxed food item for our local food shelf.

Mary Frutiger

Frutiger

A big thanks to Ace Hardware for providing help with the Ace Red Barrels.

Barrel locations will include:

Near the police station

Ace Hardware

All Seasons Activity Center

Held Bus Company

Between Kenyon Leader/Barber Shop

Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department

Acceptable donations include: bottled fruit juices, crackers, peanut butter and jelly, coffee/tea/hot cocoa, boxed potatoes, canned meat, canned fruits/vegetables, canned or boxed main dishes, rice and rice sides, pasta/sauce and pasta sides, cake/cookie/muffin mixes, granola bars, cookies, pudding or Jell-O mixes, toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, shampoo/conditioner, laundry soap and dish soap.

We are so proud of our involvement with the greater Kenyon area residents, and as always, we sincerely thank each and everyone who contributes to All Seasons Food Shelf. It is our pleasure to serve our community.

Mary Frutiger is the CEO of All Seasons Community Services, which is based in Kenyon.

Load comments