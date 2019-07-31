All Seasons Community Services will participate in this year’s Kenyon Rose Fest event, Aug. 16–18.
What’s new this year? All Seasons volunteers will place six large red barrels on sidewalks around town, clearly marked with signs asking residents to drop in a non-perishable canned or boxed food item for our local food shelf.
A big thanks to Ace Hardware for providing help with the Ace Red Barrels.
Barrel locations will include:
Near the police station
Ace Hardware
All Seasons Activity Center
Held Bus Company
Between Kenyon Leader/Barber Shop
Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department
Acceptable donations include: bottled fruit juices, crackers, peanut butter and jelly, coffee/tea/hot cocoa, boxed potatoes, canned meat, canned fruits/vegetables, canned or boxed main dishes, rice and rice sides, pasta/sauce and pasta sides, cake/cookie/muffin mixes, granola bars, cookies, pudding or Jell-O mixes, toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, shampoo/conditioner, laundry soap and dish soap.
We are so proud of our involvement with the greater Kenyon area residents, and as always, we sincerely thank each and everyone who contributes to All Seasons Food Shelf. It is our pleasure to serve our community.