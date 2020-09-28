Happy birthday this week to my niece, Katie Block, who will celebrate her birthday Oct. 7. Have a really nice day, Katie. I’m looking forward to celebrating with her next week.
Gail Trapp, Annette Peters, Helen Sathre, Karen Davidson and I spent Tuesday in Stillwater. It had been a few years since I’d been there, and it was an absolutely beautiful day to go, and we had a fun time.
We enjoyed lunch at Fellers, did a little shopping, walked along the beautiful St. Croix River and enjoyed the gorgeous weather. The trees were starting to turn as well, so it was a really nice drive.
Pat Schreiber and I attended the funeral for Dave Redfield on Friday afternoon at Grace Lutheran Church in Nerstrand. Pastor Don Kloster had such a good message to Betty and the kids, and really spoke a lot of how much Dave did for Grace Lutheran, which was amazing. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family, as well as his church family.
Pat and Dave Schreiber and I enjoyed having dinner together on Friday night at the Kenyon Grill. It was a perfect night to sit on the patio. Hopefully we’ll have a few more nights like that before it gets too cold.
I want to give a Happy Birthday Shout-Out to Dave Jorstad, who had a birthday this week. I hope you had a great day because you deserve it. It was also Jeff Davidson’s birthday this week, and I hope you could take a break from field work to enjoy the day.
Next Sunday, Oct. 4, Pastor Jim Rushton will be at Moland for Worship services and Holy Communion. Services are at 10 a.m.
A Memorial Service was held for my uncle Philip Ause on Saturday at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Jill Ause in Northridge, California. Because of the pandemic, their church is not allowing any kind of service, so a private, backyard service was held.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.