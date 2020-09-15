Golf cart parade
On the first nice day of the spring, people might have seen the owners of golf carts out riding around the streets of Kenyon in an impromptu parade.
This fall Dave Phipps has organized a parade of golf carts for Saturday, Sept. 26, starting at 11 a.m. Guidelines for the event are no political signs, banners or flags. The United States flag, POW/MIA flags, or state flags will be allowed. This event is for golf carts only.
The parade will line up on Spring Street next to the school playground/ball field. From there, the procession will go west on Sixth Street to Seventh Street and turn to the left, going south on Seventh Street. At the corner of State Street, the golf carts will go south and loop around to Washington and back to Seventh Street, traveling over to Forrest. Once on Forrest, the parade will continue down to Third Street. turning left and traveling west to State Street, where it will turn to the right to travel in front of the Kenyon Senior Living. At that point, the parade will cross the boulevard, moving on to First Street. and finishing at SIFT.
Look for decorated golf carts and possibly participants throwing candy to parade watchers.
Vang Lutheran Lutefisk Dinner
This year’s Vang Lutefisk Dinner has been modified to meet the guidelines of pandemic safety and the cravings of lutefisk lovers.
The supper will be served on Oct. 14, between the hours for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., with meals being available for curbside pick-up or home delivery. There will not be any sit-down meals in the church this year.
Meal cost will be the same as last year at $18 for adults and $6 for people ten years of age and younger.
The menu includes lutefisk with melted butter, Norwegian meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberries, coleslaw, fruit soup, lefse, Norwegian bakings, and a commemorative 40th anniversary water bottle.
Pre-orders for the meal need to be made by Sept. 30, by calling 507-789-5186 or by email at vanglutefisk@gmail.com. Payment by credit card will need to be made when the order is placed.
Hegre Lutheran Church Swedish Meatball Supper
Hegre Church’s dinner is usually the first one of the church dinner season. This year will is no different, but it will only be take-out or curbside service to get the Swedish Meatball Supper. The event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 4-7 p.m.
The menu includes Swedish meatballs, ham, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, dinner bun and a choice between either apple or pumpkin dessert. If past precedent holds, the corn will be freshly picked and prepared by Gary and Peggy Patterson.
People interested in getting a meal are asked to place their order in advance by calling Hegre at 507-537-2353 or texting to 507-330-3127 or 507-330-4996. When ordering, include the number of meals and the time of pick-up.
The cost of a meal is $15.
Quilt Raffle tickets will be available for $1 each or 6 for $5.
Fall
September is the beginning of fall, whether a person follows the meteorological first day of fall on Sept. 1 or the astronomical season beginning on Sept. 22.
Phenology is the study of seasonal changes concerning climate, plants, and animals. Fall is a beautiful time to observe these changes as the natural world shuts down in preparation for winter.
With less daylight, the leaves on plants start changing from their spring and summer green to a variety of vibrant colors.
One of the first trees to display their colors is the maple. The Amur maple in our backyard has leaves that are turning to a bright red, and there is a sugar maple on Fourth Street. that has already turned color and is dropping its leaves. On Sunday morning on the way to church, the leaves in soybean fields were green, but an hour later, on the way home, there were patches in bean fields where yellow leaves could be seen.
As we move through September, birds are gathering for their southern migration. It is not unusual to see flocks of sparrows, grosbeaks, and cedar waxwings gathering to roost in trees. Many of the songbirds travel at night to avoid predators.
Fall is a magnificent time for people who enjoy watching the changes nature is going through.
Church
When I sat in the sanctuary of our church in March, I practiced a new social protocol called distancing. I never once imagined after that Sunday that I would not be in the church building until September.
During this sixth-month period on Sundays, I still got the big newspaper and went to church except in a different format. I attended services by Pastor Heather Culuris and Pastor Julie Rogness online.
I know that church is not just a building, but a congregant of people. Gathering with these people in a building decorated with significant religious items is gratifying. When I enter a church, it is a time to reflect and prepare to go out into the world.
It feels good to get back to what I always tell people, “I am retired. Every day is Saturday except for Sunday when the big paper comes, and I go to church.”