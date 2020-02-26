Happy Birthday wishes this week go out to Marion Flom, Steve Wetzstein, Marliss Derscheid, Kristina Lurken Anderson and George Gillen. Have a fantastic birthday.
Also, a special Happy Birthday to my nephew, Brandon Aase, who is celebrating his birthday Thursday. Happy Birthday, Brandon.
All the kids and grandkids were at Steve and Deanna Lurken’s house on Sunday to help Deanna celebrate her birthday. I hope you had a fun day with those little ones, Deanna.
Bob and Julie attended the funeral for Leif Gunhus on Saturday at the West Concord Historical Building. Burial was held at the Gol Lutheran Church Cemetery. Many friends and relatives attended the funeral with full military honors.
On Saturday, I spent the day with Katie Block. We had a fun time doing a little shopping, having lunch at PF Chang in Edina, and then a little more shopping in Burnsville. It’s always fun to spend the day with Katie, and of course, I got to touch base with Mike and Ryan as well. Ryan is busy as he can be with baseball camps and practice now that wrestling is over. Katie and I then visited Brianna, Dylan and Gavin at their home. Gavin is walking around like a pro. It’s amazing how quickly he goes from taking a step or two a couple of weeks ago, to now walking all over. He’s such a cute little guy.
I was in the visiting mood on Saturday, so on my way home I stopped in to see my aunt, Ruth Jacobson, at Heritage House in Faribault. Ruth is doing well, and we had a nice visit, as always. We’re just waiting for the snow to be all gone so we can go out for lunch and do a little shopping of our own. Spring is coming, Ruth!
We had our Annual Meeting at Moland on Sunday. We have set the date for our annual Turkey Dinner for Sunday, March 15, following Worship Services. We’re selling tickets now, and you can contact me at 789-5785 and I’d be happy to put some tickets aside. We are also planning to have a silent auction, and depending on how many donations we get, we may be able to have a live auction as well. The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, “Moland Dressing,” carrots, cranberries, and scrumptious desserts. This fundraiser is for the Chaplaincy Program at the Kenyon Sunset Home, so is a very worthy cause. Thank you!
Looking ahead even further, we have set the date for Moland’s Annual Pancake Breakfast, which will be on Sunday, April 5, following Worship Services. More information will be coming once the date gets a little closer, but you can mark it on your calendars now!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.