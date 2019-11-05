John Thorson
On Sun. Nov. 10, 2019, following the 11 a.m. service at Holden Lutheran Church the inurnment of the cremains of John Thorson will take place in the church cemetery.
Thorson, a member of the Kenyon High School class of 1959, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, in Allendale, MI, after having cancer for six years. Thorson completed his Master of Theology at Wartburg Theological Seminary following which he served churches in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana. During his retirement Thorson lived in Sparta, MI.
Any friends or relatives of John Thorson’s are welcome to attend Sunday morning services at Holden prior to the burial service.
Kenyon Senior Living Banquet and Gala
The ninth annual Kenyon Senior Living Banquet and Gala will be an event of Thurs. Nov. 14, 2019. The gala will take place at K-W High School starting at 6 p.m. with a delicious meal followed by entertainment in the high school auditorium.
An RSVP for the gala needs to be done by Nov. 7, 2019, by contacting Chelsea Kalal at 789-7101 or ckalal@kenyonsunsethome.com.
Proceeds from the occasion will be given to the Kenyon Sunset Home Foundation.
Luther College Cross Country
The American Rivers Conference 2019 Women’s Cross Country Championship was held last Sat. afternoon at the Dubuque Soccer Complex, Dubuque, IA.
Wartburg College won the team championship followed by Luther College. The second place finish by Luther was the highest finish since 2015.
Four Luther runners earned all-conference honors by placing in the top 15 from the field of 135 runners. With teammates placing sixth, seventh, thirteenth, K-W graduate Lauren Berg finished fifteenth and earned an all-conference medal covering the 5K course in 20:52.7
School Donation
During the Oct. School Board Meeting there were six donations given to the K-W School District, but one donation stood out because of the unusual amount. While most monetary donations are whole numbers this one was for $10.60.
The $10.60 donation came from K-W third grader, Sadie Schmitz, who had made the decision on her own to give that amount of money to help students at K-W Elementary School. School administrators reached out to Sadie’s parents to confirm she had their approval to make the donation.
Once the family had explained this is what Sadie wanted to do with her money the gift was placed in the Angel Account which is used to help students at K-W Elementary.
This is another story of hope for the future when people of a young age are compassionate and ready to help others.
Inside the Lair
“Inside the Lair with Kirby and Blair,” a weekly news video about K-W school activities, created by teachers Kirby VanDeWalker and Blair Reynolds is back for another year and may be viewed on their Facebook page, Inside the Lair with Kirby and Blair, or on YouTube under the same title.
Part of the show this year is K-W student Elliot Olson who does the “commercials” for the program. Olson, who has been active in the K-W Theater community, demonstrates his acting skills during each broadcast.
At this time my favorite is from Oct. 9, 2019 episode when Olson’s portion of the show opens with him talking in a very sophisticated voice about the wonders of fall. This leads to his explaining that the Pumpkin Spice Family has come up with new products such as pumpkin spice mac and cheese, pumpkin spice Ramen, pumpkin spice LaCroix water, pumpkin spice bananas, and pumpkin spice ketchup.
I look forward to each episode to see what Kirby and Blair are going to highlight each week and to have the opportunity to watch the talented Elliot Olson’s contribution to the program.
Sons of Norway
Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. is the time and date for the next Kenyon Lodge of the Sons of Norway meeting which will be held at First Lutheran Church.
The public is invited to join lodge members for the evening program titled “Violin on Steroids” a Swedish Comedy presented by Marilyn McGriff.
Viktoria Borgessen, McGriff’s alter ego, will entertain the audience with her nyckelharpa, a traditional Swedish instrument. While playing traditional Scandinavian Folk tunes, Borgessen will relate the history and mechanics of the nyckelharpa. At times she may break into stories and jokes similar to the style of the late Victor Borge.
McGriff is a historian and performer who now lives in Minneapolis. While living in the Cambridge, MN area she documented many aspects of the Swedish immigration including the story of a Swedish-American settlement in the early 20th century in Cuba.
Through McGriff’s presentation of Viktoria, performing with her nyckelharpa and her talks on the topic of Swedish immigration people are able to celebrate their Scandinavian heritage and maintain folk music traditions.