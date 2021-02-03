Yesterday, Feb. 2, also known as Groundhog Day, is what astronomers call a cross-quarter day.
This date is the halfway point between the Winter Solstice and the Vernal Equinox. Other familiar cross-quarter days include May 1 (May Day) and Oct. 31 (Halloween).
Groundhog’s Day is a fun distraction during this pandemic year. The folklore legend of the groundhog emerging from a burrow to predict if there will be six more weeks of winter or if spring is right around the corner is well documented.
The most famous groundhog is Punxsutawney Phil, whose ancestors started giving their winter prediction in 1888 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Climatic Data Center, Phil’s prognostications are correct about 35% of the time.
Most of the year, Punxsutawney Phil and his wife Phyllis reside in a climate-controlled enclosure inside the Punxsutawney Public Library.
One old English rhyme for Candlemas Day, also known as Groundhog’s Day, is: “If Candlemas Day be fair and bright, winter will have another flight. But if it be dark with clouds and rain, winter is gone and will not come again.”
Another saying probably related to the farming community states, “Half your wood and half your hay, you should have on Candlemas Day.”
On a more up to date note, “It is supposed to be bad luck to leave your Christmas decorations up after Groundhog Day.”
Kenyon Public Library
With COVID-19 numbers on the decline, Story time at the Kenyon Public Library is returning to an in-person format. Story Time will again occur at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays starting Feb. 3 and Feb. 5.
Story time lasts for about 45 minutes to one hour, with visitors listening to books, singing songs, other activities, and a craft designed with the weekly theme.
The Kenyon Library is a learning center. Story time programs have the educational outcomes of teaching preschoolers creative expression, social skills, listening and comprehension skills, learning primary number and letter recognition, vocabulary skills, and cognitive development designed into them.
Masks for adults and children age 6 and older will be required, with attendance limited to 15 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library is open to the public, with many of the previous COVID guidelines still being followed. Patrons are asked to limit their time in the facility. Doors and high contact areas will be disinfected by library staff, with the two public computers cleaned after each use.
For patrons who do not feel comfortable coming into the library, curbside service will continue.
The library continues to change as new arrivals of fiction for adult, young adult, and children’s collections have recently been added. Many of the new nonfiction books are on current topics.
Among recent additions to the DVDs at the library includes the first and second seasons of “The Crown.”
The library will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Livestream
As a grade school-aged student, it was always exciting when our high school hockey team made it into the state tournament. The prospect of them winning a state championship was overwhelming. Also, the games were broadcast throughout the state on television. There they were, our high school heroes playing in glorious black and white on TV.
In today’s world, we have the opportunity to watch our local student-athletes on local livestream television. Those who cannot attend the events in person, viewing games and matches on a small screen, allow a connection to be maintained with seventh through 12th graders.
Last week, Kirby VandeWalker and Jim Sviggum did superb work in announcing the games.
They shared texts being sent to them locally and from alumni living outside the K-W area. One listener said, “You are covering all of the bases, broadcasting the game, coaching the game and refereeing the game.”
I am not sure if this was a compliment, but the viewer had a connection to one of the announcers.
The two announcers doing the Triton/K-W wrestling match were knowledgeable about the sport and the participants from both schools. This certainly made the broadcast more enjoyable.
Thank you to the businesses and individuals who have contributed to making the livestream available to all viewers. Some schools require people to buy a viewer’s pass to watch games.
Future commitments
Over the past few weeks, three K-W athletes have announced an intention to continue their education and play a sport at the collegiate level.
Owen Hilke, a left-handed pitcher and first baseman for the K-W baseball team, has chosen to attend Gustavus Adolphus College and play baseball for the Gusties.
K-W football team quarterback, Luke Berg, has signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Wisconsin River Falls to continue his education and play football.
Last week the Rochester Community & Technical College Yellowjacket Wrestling team announced that K-W heavyweight wrestler Armani Tucker will be part of the Swarm next year.