To the editor:
Why is there so much tension and hate in the world? I personally make an effort to be kind and helpful to everyone. Would you think of encouraging your children to join the law enforcement community? In this day and age, there is so much disrespect and anger toward people in authority. I truly believe all officers want to help people, yet they are confronted with disrespect, anger and violence! Their natural response is to sue more and more force. This is a no-win situation for everyone and we hear and see the consciences everyday. We are lucky to live in a small town where we do not have these difficult problems.
I recently had an experience with a Kenyon Police Officer. On the night of Friday, Oct. 9 the doorbell rang at 11:30 p.m. I had been asleep. My husband was gone fishing, so I went to the window and saw the flashing lights, my heart sank. I opened the door to Officer Mitch Taylor. He asked if we had a yellow lab with a pink collar. I started to cry and he informed me that she had been hit and killed on the highway near our home. This officer could not have been more caring or helpful. I was unable to think straight — I couldn't find my purse or my keys so he helped me gather up a blanket and some garbage bags and took me to Roxy in his patrol car. He gave me some time alone with her then asked I needed a hug. At first I said no, but then said yes, I really did need a hug! We loaded her into the back seat of his patrol car and he took us to our home. He then helped me settle her into a place in our barn. He then asked if there was anything else he could help me with. I am so thankful that Officer Taylor was on duty that night. He was there to help me.
The vast majority of law enforcement officers are the good guys! They deal with very difficult, life threatening situations all the time and they meet so much anger and violence. They react to what they confront! Try working with the law enforcement community instead of against them. Remember they did not cause the problem, but they still come to help resolve it!
Jan Schmidt
Kenyon