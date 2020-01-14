Happy Birthday this week to my nephew, Jon Aase, who celebrates his birthday on Jan. 13. Have a great day, Jon!
Happy 1-year-old birthday to Leyton Flavin, grandson of Steve and Deanna Lurken. Marissa and Ben had a birthday party for their little guy on Saturday, and all his little cousins, aunts and uncles were there to help him celebrate. Happy Birthday, Leyton!
Congratulations to Julie and Eric Dressel on the birth of a new grandson. Tom and Brandie Dressel welcomed little Andrew Thomas on Jan. 10, 2020, so congratulations to them, as well as great-grandpa Mark H. Dressel! It’s so much fun to have a new baby in the family.
Everyone had high hopes for the Vikings on Saturday when they took on the San Francisco 49ers. The Peters, Davidsons, Trapps, Helen and I all met at Ole Piper Pizza in Apple Valley with hopes of seeing a really good game. We played a little BINGO before the game began, and I actually had a winning bingo, so that was great, but the football game wasn’t, even though it was a lot of fun watching the game with so many enthusiastic Vikings fans. There’s always next year, which seems to be what we say every year.
Thanks to Pastor Matt Larson who lead us in worship at Moland on Sunday. He also was really excited when he found out we were having a potluck! Pastor Larson is from the SEMN Synod and we had a really good discussion about Moland’s future. Next week Pastor Wayne Vogt will be with us for Holy Communion and worship. Moland’s Annual Meeting will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. If you have annual reports to submit, please get them to church within the next couple of weeks.
Bob caught a huge northern pike this week on Shields Lake in Faribault. The fish was 34 inches long and weighed 11 pounds! Bob said it took him 25 minutes to land the big fish through the ice hole, but he got it done without the line breaking, so congratulations!!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.