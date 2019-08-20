1. Happy third birthday to my great-nephew, Calvin Aase, whose birthday is on August 16. We’ll be celebrating with Calvin this weekend! Also, Happy Anniversary to Jon and Jodi Aase and Greg and Karyn Jeseritz, whose anniversaries were this week.
2. Happy Birthday to Judy Bauer, Jason Wetzstein, and Greg Jones who all have birthdays this week.
3. On Tuesday, Julie and I met at the Steele County Fair to listen to “The Fabulous Love Handles,” who were playing at Fair Square. This was a reunion and final performance for the group from Owatonna. Our cousin, Mike Chinander, came back from Oregon where he and his wife moved last year, just to join the group for one more time. Also in attendance for this fun concert were Georgia Vincent, Nancy and Tod Vincent-Johnson from Fredericksburg, VA, Lauren Aase, and son Nick of Texas, and our recently-discovered cousin, Doreen McGinty, who all enjoyed listening to the great music. It was a mini-Aase reunion for sure.
4. Ryan Block and his Prior Lake Baseball Team had a great weekend of baseball. On Saturday, they beat MASH 19-7, and then a team from Park Rapids 11-7. Ryan had an awesome day with 9 RBIs for the day, including a 3-run over-the-fence homer, and another over-the-fence homer, this time a grand slam. To end the game, Ryan pitched two, no-hit innings! Congrats to the team and coaches. On Sunday, the team ran into a tough bunch from Duluth, and lost the game 10-5.
5. Shirley Baumgartner’s daughter, Bonnie Bomser, of Kingman, Arizona, spent a few days in Owatonna for the Steele County Fair. The gals took in all of the activities of the fair and had a great time. Bonnie returned home on Sunday.
6. On Saturday morning, Dan and Carol hosted a siblings’ get-together at their home. Chuck and Lori, Krissy and Ron, Bob and I, along with cousins Dick and Sherry Truman and their grandson, Elijah, enjoyed a delicious brunch served by Carol. It was such a fun time, and we got to see Dan and Carol’s beautiful deck which Ron and friend, Mike, built earlier this spring.
6. There were lots of class reunions this weekend in Kenyon, including Krissy’s 40th reunion at the VFW. It was really well-attended, and it sounds like they had a really great time. The Class of 74 also had a good turnout at their reunion at the Kenyon Country Club. Jon and Julie attended the reunion. Marissa Lurken Flavin also had her class reunion this weekend, and spent the weekend at her folks’ home along with baby Leyton. Kristina Anderson and baby Kendall were also weekend visitors, and little Marley was there and is cute as can be as well. The whole family enjoyed the parade.
7. The Rose Days Parade was as good as ever with 51 units in total for the parade. As always, the Shriners do an excellent job entertaining the crowds with their skilled and precision motorcycle skills. There was plenty of candy flying around too for the kids.
8. Thank you to Pastor Chris Miller of Rochester who lead us in Worship and Holy Communion on Sunday. Thanks also to Nancy Vincent-Johnson who played her flute on all of our hymns.
9. It was also fun to see Audrey and Don Syndar and Ann Deike Schlegel at the parade. Ann was in Kenyon to attend her class reunion which was held at David and Carol Baker’s home. Rose Days always brings in people you haven’t seen for many years, and it’s a fun weekend. Georgia, Nancy, and Tod were also at the parade.
10. On Friday, Gwen, Helen and I spent the day together celebrating Helen’s birthday a little early. We went to one of our favorite spots, The Missouri Mouse Antique Shop in St. Paul, and, as usual, we all found something we just couldn’t live without. We enjoyed lunch at the Red Rabbit in St. Paul, shopped a little bit on Grand Avenue, and then drove over to Prior Lake where we met Krissy for a little Happy Hour at Charlie’s on Prior. From there we went to visit my sweet little great-nephew, Gavin Novak, along with Dylan and Brianna, and we all had fun playing with that little guy. What a fun way to spend the day. Happy Birthday, Helen!
11. Please remember to feed and water the birds.