Happy birthday to Brent Lurken and Jim Bruessel. Have a great day, guys!
Mike, Katie and Ryan Block spent time at the Cal Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, a couple of weeks ago. After Cooperstown was canceled for Ryan and his team last year, an alternative was found in Myrtle Beach. The team went 5 and 2 for the week. Great job, guys. The Blocks then traveled to Universal Studios in Orlando for a little R&R. This is one of their favorite places to go, and as always, it didn’t disappoint. Katie and Ryan tried a new roller coaster, that you couldn’t pay me to go on, but they loved it. Lots of fun, but always good to come home. Daisy spent the two weeks at Grandma and Grandpa Woulfe’s house.
On Saturday, I spent the day with Katie doing a little antiquing, flower shopping and, of course, lunch.
We started out in Jordan, and ended up in Shakopee at Turtle’s Bar and Grill, which was a fun place to have lunch. Their pizza is really good, too. We also did some flower shopping at Lowe’s, and ran into our old buddy, Marlys Syverson, who was working that day. We had a nice chat with her, and loaded up on some really nice mums. Time to pull the gangly petunias and get some pretty fall colors in the flower beds. I always enjoy spending the day with Katie!
Moland Church Services: Sept. 19 – 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion, followed by confirmation at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Family Night Worship followed by potluck and games.
No worship at Moland on Sunday, Sept. 26.
Bob’s tomatoes are really producing now. He’s made lots of salsa, and I’ve been making tomato sauce, juice, and stewed tomatoes. I’m running out of jars!!! I have plenty of lids, but now short on jars.
Helen Sathre, Gail Trapp, Annette Peters and I spent a couple of days in beautiful Galena, Illinois. On the way, we stopped in Decorah and did a little shopping and lunch. It’s a beautiful drive to Galena with rolling hills and gorgeous countryside. We stayed at the Eagle Ridge Resort outside of Galena. We spent all day in the town of Galena, which is full of cute shops, great restaurants, as well as wineries, breweries and distilleries.
On Thursday, we took a trolley car tour of the town, which was really interesting. They have so many buildings from the early 1820s that are still standing and have been preserved; in fact, their former school is now the home to “luxury loft apartments.” Galena was the home of President Ulysses S. Grant, so we saw his home along with many buildings with historic references to the President. The grand Victorian homes were really a treat to see. On the way home we stopped at a charming brewery in Potosi, Wisconsin, and decided we need to visit there again. We had lots of fun laughing and we had had several riveting games of Up and Down the River!
I visited with Jean Overby on Friday morning, and brought her three nice, red tomatoes from Bob’s garden.
Please remember to feed and water the birds!