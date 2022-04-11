Happy Birthday this week to Lori Aase and Jodi Aase, who both have birthdays on April 16. Have a great birthday, ladies!
Tuesday morning, Krissy and Julie came to the farm for coffee. We had fun visiting, and decided we need to get together on a regular basis!
On Tuesday, some of the retirees of the Owatonna Clinic got together for their monthly lunch at Perkins. The weather was especially nasty that day, so there were only seven of us, but we still had a fun time. Hopefully, May 2 will be a nicer day for us to get together.
On Thursday, I had a cup of good coffee with Julie and the kitchen crew at the Sunset Home. We even got in on a little exercise class lead by Karla in Physical Therapy. She gives those residents a pretty robust workout.
On Friday, Chuck, Ron and I attended the fish fry at St. Patrick’s Church, rural New Prague. It was a very well-attended event, and it seemed to be enjoyed by all.
On Saturday, Julie, Krissy and I attended the Celebration of Life for Pastor Philip Peters at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Pastor Peters was our Pastor at Moland in 1968-1970, as well as Chaplain of the Kenyon Sunset Home. A beautiful service was held with hymns, remembrances from his children and grandchildren, as well as stories from one of his best friends going way back to the roller rink days. Lots of great stories were told of how Phil and Marilyn met, got married, and moved many, many times during their married life. It was so great to see Marilyn, Mark, Joe and Tim, along with the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mick’s flight from New York City was canceled, so he wasn’t able to be there, which was really disappointing. We hadn’t seen Joe for over 50 years, so it was really fun to see him and talk with him about his memories of Moland and Kenyon. It was a wonderful tribute to a truly wonderful man.
Julie, Maggie, Amanda and the kids enjoyed the KW Carnival on Friday night in Wanamingo. A full house of kids enjoyed plunger races, face painting, a bouncy house, ring toss, a reptile exhibit and BINGO. Madrox was the big winner. A big thanks to all the volunteers who helped put this together. If you have never attended the carnival, make sure you do next year because it’s a hoot!
Kris and Ron hosted an early Easter dinner at their home on Palm Sunday. We were a smaller group due to tournaments, flu bug, and a wedding shower, but we had a great time with Chuck, Dan and Carol, Kris and Ron, Bob and me. We did a lot of reminiscing about our childhood, which always guarantees a lot of laughs. Thanks to Kris and Ron for hosting us.
Moland Worship schedule for remainder of April: Sunday, April 17, Easter Breakfast from 8:30 to 10, and Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, April 23, Family Night Worship followed by potluck and board games. Sunday, April 24 - NO WORSHIP at Moland.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.