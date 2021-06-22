KHS Quilt
At the Gather at the Gunderson held last Thursday evening, a beautiful Kenyon High School-themed handmade quilt was on display for the first time.
From a revised pattern, Julie Sahl Huseth, KHS class of 1970, crafted a quilt named “Memories of Kenyon High School. In the center of the quilt is a picture of the 1915 Kenyon High School building. There are 14 different quilt blocks around the outside, with each block representing something about KHS. The colors in true Kenyon fashion are maroon and gold.
The Kenyon High School Monument/ Memorial Committee is selling raffle tickets at $10 each or three for $25 for the quilt, with proceeds being used for construction and upkeep of the monument.
At this time, raffle tickets may be purchased by contacting Kevin or Mary Gail Anderson at 507-789-6835 or Mary Danielson Gates at 507-838-6979.
During the summer, the quilt will be displayed at various locations in Kenyon. A picture of the quilt and more information about it may be seen at khsmonument.com.
Garden Tour
The perennials and annuals in many flower gardens are beginning to reach their peak blooming period, making the Kenyon Area Historical Society Garden Tour an excellent opportunity to view six of the many fine gardens in the Kenyon Area.
The tour is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and includes The School House Rock, Deer Not Welcome Here, Large and Small, Garden Renovation, Rock of Ages, and On Golden Pond gardens.
During the afternoon, from 1 to 3, Brian Homeier, owner of Home and Harvest, will be at the Gunderson House to answer questions about plants. His specialty is vegetables, but he is willing to share information about flowers. Homeier may also have a display of produce and other products that they grow on their farm.
For people curious about where these gardens are located or who enjoy learning about other endeavors in landscaping, they may reserve a $5 ticket by calling Cora Lee Monroe at 507-789-6399 or 612-756-4687, or contact Kevin Anderson at 507-789-6835. On the day of the tour, the reserved tickets may be picked up at the Gunderson House. There will also be tickets for sale that same day at the House.
Tours of the Gunderson House will be available in the afternoon.
Photo Scavenger Hunt
The Photo Scavenger Hunt has returned as part of the Kenyon Public Library Summer Learning Program.
Scavenger hunters explore the city to guess what the photo is and where it was taken. All of the pictures used in the program were taken on public property.
All ages are welcome to participate, although only those 18 and younger will receive a prize for a correct guess. People must turn in guesses at the library in person to be eligible for prizes.
On Tuesdays throughout the summer, library staff will post a new photograph.
All-Comers Track and Field
K-W track and field coaches Jeff Wibben and Rachel Cline hold an All-Comers Track and Field Meet at the K-W track starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Area youth entering first grade through rising seniors this fall will have the opportunity to participate in running events including the 50, 100, 200, 400, and 1600 meters.
People may also compete in the long jump.
All-Comer Meets are also scheduled for July 8, July 22, and Aug. 5. The three dates are Thursdays, and all meets will start at 6 p.m.
Library Book Sale
The staff of the Kenyon Public Library is accepting donations for the annual Rose Fest Book Sale to be held on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21.
Gently used books for all ages, audiobooks on CD, DVDs, and music CDs are greatly appreciated. Donated items must be in good, clean condition, free from mildew, mold or water damage. Some things that will not be accepted are VHS tapes, cassette tapes, or Readers Digest condensed books.
Those donating books are responsible for delivering the materials to the library. They will receive help unloading vehicles at the curbside in front of the library.
Spectator Rules for Sports
As one high school sports season has concluded with the spring state tournaments, we look forward to next fall, winter, and spring having the opportunity to cheer on our local school teams.
The following spectator rules come from the back of the 1960-61 Kenyon High School Basketball program. Many are still applicable today as they were 60 years ago; I especially enjoyed number four and the reference to officials.
“Spectators, as well as players, should practice sportsmanship. Here are a few simple rules that apply to basketball spectators in the practice of good sportsmanship:
1. Remain seated; do not emphasize your yells with arm motions.
2. Keep quiet when anyone is shooting a free throw.
3. You are not competent to criticize the decision of the officials. You may differ in interpretation, but they have the whistles and are paid to do the job.
4. Keep off the court at all times. Do not shoot the ball or substitute for a ball during a time-out or at half-time.
5. Leave promptly after the game is over.
6. Avoid rhythmic stamping or clapping; keep it for the dance floor.
7. Yell and yell loud when the cheerleaders direct.
Remember — One team must win and one must lose. So, it’s just as important to be a gracious loser as a good winner.”
Another one bites the dust
On June 24, another small-town newspaper will bite the dust as the International Falls Journal and North Star Publishing Co. will stop the presses and close their doors after 116 years.
A study by researchers from the University of North Carolina titled “The Expanding News Desert” revealed that the revenue earned from digital or print publications was not equal to pay for the journalism that local newspapers provided.
International Falls is the county seat of Koochiching County and the largest city in the county.
The only newspaper that will be in the county is a weekly, the Littlefork Times.
It will be interesting to see how the void of no school news, local sports, city council and school board meetings are filled in the Falls.
In Kenyon, we are fortunate not to have fallen into a news desert yet. As a reader of multiple newspapers a week, I appreciate having the opportunity to learn about the happenings in small towns and our world by reading papers.
Small-town papers are a driving force in promoting local events and human-interest stories. It is difficult for me to think that someday we may not have a Kenyon Leader to read about our students, the city council and school board meetings and all of the other things that happen in our community.