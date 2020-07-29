MSU Volleyball
Former K-W volleyball player, Mara Quam, is a member of the Minnesota State volleyball team that received the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 season.
Quam was one of 11 team members to earn NSIC All-Academic Team Award. Student-athletes must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher, be a member of the varsity traveling team and have completed one full academic year to be considered for the All-Academic Team.
2020 Senior Salute Baseball Tournament
Due to circumstances beyond their control Minnesota high school baseball players lost the opportunity to play last spring. The underclass players are looking forward to next spring, for many of the graduated seniors that was possibly their last time to play in a competitive baseball game. This summer, the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association and the Saint Paul Saints put together a 2020 Senior Salute Baseball Tournament consisting of 32 teams. The teams, in groups of four, are playing a round-robin pool play.
Representing the Hiawatha Valley League in the tournament is an all-star team consisting of senior players from the conference schools. Without a spring season, the baseball coaches of the HVL chose the team based on player performances from previous seasons.
Cole Flom, a recent K-W graduate, was selected for the team. During his high school career, Flom was a three-sport athlete playing football, basketball, and baseball. Last fall, early in the Knights first football game, he sustained an injury that put on the sideline for football and basketball. In early spring, after receiving the good news from his doctor that he could play baseball, the season ended before it started due to the COVID-19 virus.
When asked about playing on an all-star team with players he competed against his whole school career, Flom said the players are awesome, and it has been a fun, incredible experience to have the opportunity to play with them.
While playing for K-W, Flom played infield and pitched; on the all-star team, he has been playing in the outfield. He was excited about finally having a chance to play ball and be a contributing member of a team. Playing at CHS Field has been a highlight of his baseball career.
In their first game, the HVL team lost to Minnehaha/Holy Angels/Blake/Concordia/ West Lutheran and lost their second game against Osseo/Totino Grace. On Tuesday, July 28, they played St. Anthony Village/Litchfield/Columbia Heights in their final contest of pool play.
Henna Tattoo Workshop
Through a Library Legacy Grant, the Kenyon Public Library is offering a Henna Tattoo Workshop presented by Jen Anfinson at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Depot Park.
This event introduces participants to the history, techniques, and traditional henna tattoos. The class is hands-on with people practicing the designs of henna and creating a henna tattoo on themselves. Materials used in henna are 100% natural, and the tattoo will last a few days to a few weeks.
Those interested in being part of the workshop need to register in advance at the Kenyon Public Library, must be entering fourth grade or older, and have a parent signature permitting them to participate.
Class of 1955
As the Kenyon High School class of 1955 entered their senior year in the fall of 1954, two significant changes in Kenyon were in the works. The first being a local election in which funds were approved for the construction of a community swimming pool. The other was that bids were received for the building of the Kenyon Elementary School at the cost of $619,097.
New members of the high school faculty included Lynn Smith, Helen Engh, Marguerite Margellos, and James Rosasco.
Coach Bill Frantti with assistant coaches Claire Smithback and Harris Hjermstad welcomed 37 football candidates that fall. While the team lost their first two games, they upset Lake City 12-6, sparked by the defensive play of Burdette Floyd, Dick Fredrickson, Paul Moses, and Mark Hegseth. Forrest Kispert’s first touchdown followed by a pass from Ron Greseth to Leroy Truman.
Pat Ball was crowned Homecoming Queen on the front lawn of the school, followed by the traditional snake dance through the business district. On Friday a parade led by the high school band went through downtown to Memorial Field for the homecoming football game against Farmington. Led by Ron Greseth’s touchdown passes to Leroy Truman and Larry Flom, Kenyon was victorious 26-7. According to the Kenyon Leader, “Coach Frantti used everyone in uniform except the chief of police and band members.
Later that season, while defeating Cannon Falls in the Jug Game, Kenyon also won its third HVL Conference title in a row.
John Akre, Jerry Hildebrandt, Forrest Kispert, and Rodney Meyer were named to the HVL All-Conference Football team.
During the MEA Convention JoAnn Johnson, Mildred Sortedahl, Shirley Aaker, Margo Knutson, Rod Meyer, Ron Greseth, Leroy Truman, and Charles Reko were members of the MEA All-State Chorus that performed at the closing session of the conference.
Avonne Engel, District 6 FHA Vice-President, presided over the district meeting at KHS with 150 FHA members in attendance.
The basketball season opened with a win over Wanamingo. Starters for the first game were Ron Greseth, Rod Meyer, Elroy Flom, Forrest Kispert, and Leroy Truman, with key players off the bench for coach Frantti were Paul Moses, Paul Flick, and Mark Hegseth.
In December directed by Don Hagen, the music department presented the Christmas program, “And Then It was Fulfilled.” Alan Lundberg, Charles Reko, and Katherine Jacobson created extraordinary scenery for the concert. Paul Flick served as the narrator for the performance.
Soloists for the Easter Cantata presented on Palm Sunday and directed by Don Hagen were JoAnn Johnson, Elizabeth Gunhus, and Darrell Markham.
Dr. H. J. Svien, a staff member at Mayo Clinic and a native of Dennison, was the Commencement Speaker as 59 seniors received their diplomas. The Donna Bergum delivered the salutatorian speech, and Solveig Stepperud gave the valedictorian address. Other honor students were Carolyn Overby, Gloria Vangsness, Arne Hoverstad, Avonne Engel, David Voxland, Charles Johnson, Alan Lundberg, John Akre, and Shirleen Wiberg.