Happy Birthday this week to Aleesha Klindworth and Steve Lurken. Have a great birthday!
Julie and Maggie Broin enjoyed delicious sushi at Mizuki Fusion in Faribault Wednesday evening.
Jon and Julie, and Maggie and Brennen attended the Creedence Clearwater Revival Concert at Treasure Island Friday night. The show was great, and the group played all of their big hits from the past.
Kenyon Senior Living holds its Ninth Annual Banquet and Gala at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the K-W High School. There will be a meal and entertainment that evening, and if you’re interested in attending, please contact Chelsea at the Sunset Home. All proceeds will benefit the Kenyon Sunset Home Foundation.
Bob Aase, Donny Gates, Alex Trapp, David Aase, and Fran Windshitl enjoyed a few days of fishing at Cass Lake last week. The group reported good northern pike fishing, but with the bad weather forecast, the guys returned home early before the snowstorm. Bob brought me a package of fish – nothing is better than fresh fish.
Julie, Maggie, James, Amanda, Ari and Autumn enjoyed played BINGO at the VFW Saturday night. They were at the “lucky table,” because everybody was able to yell “BINGO!” at least once. Way to go guys!
Dan and Carol Aase, Karyn, Greg and Megan Jeseritz attended a swimming meet at Megan and Parker’s school on Sunday. Parker competed in several of the races, and was the winner of one race. Congratulations, Parker!
Thanks for Pastor Dick Hegal of Blooming Prairie for leading us in worship on Sunday. I knew he was going to be a good guy because he had a Norwegian Sweater on. ☺ Pastor Hegal has served in several different congregations in Minnesota, and had such a wonderful message for us at Moland. He told several wonderful stories, including one story using his buddy, “Cecil,” named after his father. This story was especially for the kids who were in church, but which was also very pertinent to all of us, stressing that church is where God puts us back together again. Pastor Hegal is getting ready to attend the Annual Lutefisk Dinner which will be held Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Next week, Rev. Roy Satre, Jr., will lead us in worship and Holy Communion.
Jon and Julie Broin, and Maggie hosted a party at their house for the Vikings game on Sunday. Rogar Anderson, Dave Inman, Cuds Canton, Bernie Overby and Bob Aase enjoyed the day. And to make it even better, the Vikings got a win!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.