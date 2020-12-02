A very happy birthday to Jean Overby who turned 97 years young on Saturday! You’re amazing, Jean, and I hope you had a nice birthday.
Julie and Heather got together for a long overdue visit a couple of weeks ago. August birthday gifts were exchanged and the girls had fun catching up with each other. Maggie joined the gals later, and everyone agreed they would not wait so long to get together the next time.
Thanksgiving was definitely different for most of us this year because of the pandemic. I think most folks stuck pretty close to home. Even though we didn’t get together as a family this year, I decided to make a Thanksgiving dinner. This year I brined the turkey, and it turned out great. Bob came out for Thanksgiving dinner, and I sent him home with a meal to enjoy the next day. Kris and Ron had Thanksgiving dinner with Brianna, Dylan, Gavin and Everett on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, Gavin helped pick out the perfect Christmas tree for Papa and Keke! He’s a little sweetheart!
JB and Julie hosted Thanksgiving dinner at their home. Brennen and Maggie played the part of “chief cook and bottle washer” for the day. Roast duck, turkey and all the trimmings were on the menu.
Brennen also made his mom’s recipe for squash soup, which was delicious and a great addition to the meal. Good social distancing was practiced, and Bernie, Dave and Cuddles joined them for dinner. A few games of cribbage and dice ended the day.
Bob tried his luck at muzzle hunting at the farm on Saturday. Although he got to witness an absolutely gorgeous sunrise, a beautiful bald eagle, as well as a coyote while sitting in the field, the deer were having no part of hunting, and he didn’t see one.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Jane Peterson Starch, who passed away last week. Jane’s funeral will be held on Dec. 5 in Hastings. She is survived by her children, as well as her brothers and sisters and their families.
On Saturday, Katie and I did a little shopping in Jordan and Prior Lake in support of Small Business Saturday. There are some very cute stores in those two towns, and we managed to find a couple of Christmas gifts to buy. We got take out lunch from Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant, which is always so good. I also stopped by Krissy and Ron’s house as long as I was in the area, and we had a good visit.
We were so sad to hear that Pearl Trapp died this weekend. Pearl was such a wonderful, caring sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who is going to be missed by so many people.
Thoughts and prayers go out to Gail and Dave, Dan and Jone, Lisa and Scott, and their families at this time.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.