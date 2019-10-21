Sons of Norway
The Thurs. Oct. 24, 2019, Kenyon Sons of Norway Lodge meeting at 6 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church is open to the public. The meeting will consist of a “Getting to Know You” activity, a talk by Ray Brau, benefits councilor for Sons of Norway and a sampling of Norwegian foods during the Taste of Norway.
Old Log Theater
K-W Alumni Luke Davidson is currently performing in the Old Log Theater’s “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” This musical was the winner of the Best Musical, Book, Direction and Costumes during the 2014 Tony Awards. This English farce musical will be performed from Oct until Feb. of 2020.
During Nov. and Dec. 2019, Davidson will be the musical director and play the piano for the Old Log’s winter production of “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”
Cancer Benefit for Jami Simonson
A cancer benefit for 2011 K-W graduate and Wanamingo native, Jami Simonson will be held at the Wanamingo Fire Hall starting at 4 p.m. on November 9, 2019. The evening includes a BBQ Ribs and Ham Dinner from Blondies Butcher Shop, bean bag tournament, silent auction, a raffle drawing and music that will start at 9 p.m.
In mid-July, Simonson was diagnosed with stage 2 ovarian cancer. She had surgery, followed by intensive chemotherapy. There was a discovery of a blood clot in her brain in mid-Sept. During this time she also had a small stroke which caused her to lose her ability to read. The other parts of her brain are functioning normally. Doctors predict she will make a full recovery from the stroke as her reading skills have already improved. Additional cancerous spots have been found on her colon which are also being treated with chemotherapy.
For people who would like to donate items for the silent auction contact Erin Gudknecht at (507) 202-8654 or Nikki Forss at (507) 271-4904. Donations may also be left in person at either Blondies Butcher Shop or River Road Repair. Both businesses are located in Wanamingo.
Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota
Arin Kyllo, Elliot Olson and Julia Patterson, members of the K-W vocal music program, are part of the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota Concert Choir.
The Honors Concert Choir consists of more than 80 senior high singers who represent over 50 schools and 25 communities in southeastern Minnesota. The Concert Choir, whose members are selected by audition, will have their next concert on Dec. 8 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.
K-W FFA
During the University of Wisconsin River Falls fall regional contest on Oct. 11 two teams from the K-W FFA qualified for state competition in the spring of 2020.
According to Chuck Larson, K-W FFA instructor, the General Livestock team competed against 25 other teams and placed third. Individually, Isabelle Patterson placed eighth and Sophia Poquette 20th out of 100 competitors.
Also qualifying for state was the Dairy Judging team which placed 6th out of 23 teams. K-W FFA member Owen Scheffler finished 23rd out of 91 individuals competing.
The Poultry Judging team was also in competition placing 5th out of 14 teams. John Smith placed 7th and Hayden Poquette 18th out 55 individuals. The state qualifying contest for the Poultry Team will be held in December.
Grannies Soup Luncheon
The Kenyon United Methodist Church will sponsor its annual Grannie's Soup Luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 from 11:00 AM -- 1:30 PM. A variety of soups, including chicken wild rice, vegetable beef, chili, and a vegetarian soup will be served, as well as a selection of delicious apple desserts. Rummage items will also be available for a free will donation. The free will donations will help support local and area charities.
Fall Play
The K-W High School Theater group is working on their fall production titled “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon.”
At practice last Wednesday the actors were very enthusiastic about being a part of this production. It was enjoyable watching them work their way through the play while discussing, as a group, improvisations to make the play more enjoyable.
Director Shane Eggerstedt explained to the theatrical group that Don Zolidis, author of the play, is a graduate of Carleton College who is a prolific playwright.
A synopsis of the play talks about Christmas being a time for magic and a time for traditions when many people watch original TV movies. With “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon,” audience members can enjoy the sugar rush of six Christmas movies all at once. This play is a wildly entertaining parody of the holiday movies many people enjoy watching on a certain cable television channel.
The play will be presented Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 in the K-W High School Auditorium.