World Day of Prayer
Friday, March 6 is World Day of Prayer. The World Day of Prayer is an ecumenical celebration of informed prayer and prayerful action. Women, men, and children in more than 170 countries will celebrate WDP.
Each year, the worship service focuses on a different country with a specific theme. This year, the women of the WDP Committee of Zimbabwe developed and wrote the worship service based on the theme of “Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk.” As part of the program, participants will learn about Zimbabwe’s history and rich cultural diversity.
Locally, this year’s WDP will take place starting at 1:30 p.m Friday March 6 at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon. Attendees are requested to bring personal care items to be donated to the local food shelf. The offering will be used to support the World Day of Prayer organization, Heifer Project, and All Seasons Food Shelf.
In case of inclement weather on March 6, the World Day of Prayer will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at First Lutheran Church.
Hot Stove League
In the early years of the Twentieth Century in rural communities during the winter, people would gather at the general store/post office, sit around a pot-bellied stove, and discuss weather, politics, and sports. This gathering became known as the Hot Stove League.
Today Hot Stove Leagues in our community meet on a regular basis and often the talk turns to who was the most outstanding athlete, coach or team in any given sport at Kenyon High School, Wanamingo High School or Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.
For those who are passionate about one of those exceptional people or teams now is the time to nominate them for the Kenyon-Wanamingo Athletics Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame nomination forms may be found on the K-W school website under the Sports and Activities drop-down box. If a person has questions, Randy Hockinson, K-W Activities Director, is a good contact person.
Nominations for the 2020 K-W Athletics Hall of Fame are due by April 1.
Fish fry
Saturday, Feb. 29 is Leap Day and people have the opportunity to celebrate this special, once every four years day by attending the Kenyon Veterans Support Group Fish Fry at the Kenyon VFW. The dinner will start at 5 p.m. and serving will continue until the fish is sold out. The fish of the evening is cod either baked or batter-fried, the menu includes coleslaw, French fries, hot baked beans, and French bread. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children and preschoolers are free. The proceeds raised from this event are designated to be used for the upgrading project of the kitchen at the VFW.
Music for the evening will be provided by Ron Kadrlik and Friends.
The Crucible
This past week cast members of the K-W Spring Production of “The Crucible,” have been spending a portion of their practice time building sets for the play. Many of them are excited to be doing the painting and other work needed to give the necessary environment for the play.
In addition to learning and delivering their lines in the appropriate fashion, Director Randy Hockinson has cast members working on learning what motivates their character.
In about two weeks the Drama Department will be presenting the play “The Crucible” on March 13, 14 and 15 in the K-W High School Auditorium.
D. C. Spaghetti Dinner
K-W eighth-graders who are going on the Washington D. C. Trip have a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser planned from 5:30 to 8:30 Friday March 6 at the Kenyon VFW. The dinner will include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, drinks, and dessert. The meal is for the whole family with the cost for adults being $8, children 6 to 12 $4 with 5 and under free.
Tickets for the dinner are available from eighth-grade students who are planning on going on the Washington D.C. trip or at the door.
In conjunction with the dinner, there will also be a silent auction taking place during the dinner.