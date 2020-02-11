I brought your input to our caucus while we developed a vision for the 2020 session. Your feedback on the main issues facing our district built the foundation of our proposal that focuses on transportation, health care, education, and workforce development.
Your ideas became our priorities for the 2020 session:
Transportation
Without raising the gas tax last year, we were able to invest in our roads and bridges. We will continue to look for ways to be responsible with every tax dollar, so we can improve infrastructure without increasing taxes.
Health Care
We care about the toll that the current health care system is taking on Minnesotans. Making health care affordable for families, farmers, and businesses will be a primary focus this session. Last year, we lowered premiums, improved accountability within the Department of Human Services, and made drug pricing more transparent. We still have a lot of work to do but I am confident we are on the right path!
Education
Every student deserves access to a quality education. Next year we will continue to address the achievement gap and improve programs for early literacy. Our students are bright and talented, and we will do everything we can to ensure they receive a great education that will prepare them for the future.
Jobs and workforce development
We want every Minnesotan to have opportunities to participate in our economy. As the demands of the workforce change, we are facilitating connections between students, educational institutions, and employers around the state. Networks like this within our community will build a strong workforce of employees trained and prepared for local jobs. Our continued support of responsible mining and farming will keep Minnesotans working now and into the future!
I do my best to represent our district, but I know that often the best ideas come from the people utilizing our health care system, overcoming the obstacles of farming, teaching in our classrooms, and more.
I am here to listen, and you can be a voice for your friends, neighbors, and children. I am thankful to be a part of a community made up of so many people who truly care about our state and the people of our district.
I have said it many times before, but I really am honored to represent you at the Capitol. Thank you for this opportunity.