Local flower gardens
This summer, while frustrating in many ways, has provided us with many beautiful floral displays around town. People take a great deal of pride in their flower gardens from small flower beds to the very finely landscaped yards.
The flowers around the Gunderson House and the flower bed surrounding the flagpole are stunning. Take time to walk about the grounds at the House and enjoy the flowers. Cora Lee Monroe selected a beautiful assortment of perennials to plant around the building.
Blood drive
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for blood donations to help save lives remains constant. Once again, the Kenyon Blood Drive was considered a success as 56 donors gave 60 units of blood. Donations from these individuals are essential to meet patient needs.
The next opportunity to make a blood donation locally is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2020.
Hall of Fame
The 2020 K-W Hall of Fame induction and banquet is one of the latest causalities of the COVID-19 situation as the committee announced the cancellation of the event scheduled for the end of September. Restrictions and unpredictability of the virus were the driving forces in making the decision.
The Hall of Fame board decided not to induct any individuals or teams in 2020. Instead, they will review all of the nominations in April 2021. At that time, they will proceed with the planning of the 2021 induction ceremony and banquet.
Book sale
The Annual Kenyon Public Library Book Sale is planned for Friday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The books for sale will be on display in the city council room of the city hall.
Donations for the book sale may be left at the library during the regular library hours and will be accepted until Friday, Aug. 14. Donors are asked to follow these guidelines when donating. Books need to be in good clean condition, free from mold and water damage, and have book covers. Gently used books for all ages, audiobooks on CD, DVDs and music CDs are ideal donations.
Do not bring VHS or cassette tapes, condensed books or textbooks older than ten years to contribute to the sale.
The books that do not sell during the sale will be moved into the library as an on-going book sale through November.
Please be aware that people attending the sale will need to be wearing a mask and follow social distancing protocols.
Gunderson House Lawn Party
At the latest meeting of the Kenyon Area Historical Society (KAHS), a decision was made to cancel the Gunderson House Lawn Party scheduled for Aug. 21-22. The board postponed the event after reviewing the possible complications caused by the pandemic and the fact that most of the other activities for Rose Fest have also been canceled for the same reason.
This new event planned by KAHS has been postponed until the summer of 2021.
V-J Day
To entice the Japanese into capitulating and end World War II, President Truman, on Aug. 3, 1945, announced that the United States had a new powerful “Atomic Bomb” that would be used against Japan. The next day Russia joined the war in the Pacific by declaring war on Japan.
Eleven days later, on Aug. 14, 1945, after the dropping of two atomic bombs, Japan announced that it would surrender.
The gruesome and exhausting years were over, but that day many thoughts were turned to those who had given the ultimate sacrifice to secure our nation’s freedom.
Locally, the news was broadcast at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14. People who did not hear the announcement on the radio soon learned the outcome when the church bells began to ring, the fire siren was blowing, and other whistles and general pandemonium broke out.
Ben Greseth said he and some of his friends somehow got to Faribault, and he remembered standing on the viaduct yelling as loud as they could in all of the excitement.
Earlier in 1945, Joe Jacobson graduated from eighth grade. He recalled how happy everyone was and that the end seemed to come quickly.
Kenyon High School Class of 1945 members Audrey Nesseth and Rosie Strandemo were both in business school in Minneapolis.
The biggest surprise for Rosie was in disbelief the day she saw her brother Fritz on the street in Minneapolis. Fritz had been aboard a destroyer when it was sunk.
One memory Audrey shared was when they were in school in early May 1945, and administrators came in each classroom to announce the end of the war in Europe. She said they all were somewhat stunned by the news. It seemed unbelievable. In August, she was living with an aunt across from the College of St. Thomas. The night of V-J, Audrey and friends went to downtown Minneapolis to see the celebration.
Since the fall of 1944, the Kenyon Village Council had been making plans on the celebration when the war ended. They did not want a repeat of the loud party that occurred in Kenyon at the end of World War I.
In 1945, the noisy part of the event lasted for about an hour in Kenyon. Then the village became quiet out of respect for those who would not be coming home. Businesses were closed the next day as many people attended church services.
Immediate changes that occurred were the end of gasoline rationing. Canned fruits, vegetables, fuel oil and oil stoves were now ration free.
Until production could be changed back to civilian supplies, meats, fats and oils, butter, tires and shoes continued to be rationed.
The Army and Navy were putting together a system of discharging personnel. 1.5 to 2.5 million sailors and 5 million members of the Army over the next 12 to 18 months would be returning to civilian life.
The war cost $300 billion and the last War Bond Drive was scheduled for Oct. of 1945.
Frank Callister wrote in the Kenyon Leader about the need for jobs for the returning service people. Many went as 18-year-old boys barely out of school and were coming home men who would need employment to support themselves.