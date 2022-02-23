Happy Birthday wishes to Shirley Baumgartner and Deanna Lurken. Have a great birthday ladies. Also a very Happy Birthday to my nephew, Brandon Aase, of Las Vegas, who is celebrating his birthday on Feb. 27. Have a great day, Brandon. A little bird told me that Murphey Lurken had his 2nd birthday last week. Happy Birthday, Murphey!
The regular crew was present on Super Bowl Sunday to watch the big game at Julie and JBs. Maggie, Brennen and the others brought lots of good food to enjoy during the game. It was an entertaining game to watch with great friends.
The Trapps hosted the usual suspect for the Super Bowl game last Sunday. We had so much fun watching the game and the funny commercials, and also had time to fit in a couple lively games of Up and Down the River! Thanks, Gail and Dave for hosting.
On Monday, I stopped in to the Kenyon Senior Living and had a cup of good coffee with Julie and the crew. Then I visited with Ceal Foss for a little bit. We had a good visit, and will plan to do that again.
On Friday, Kim Bakken and I enjoyed having lunch at Lacey’s in Kenyon. There was a Facebook post that afternoon that said, on average, a 6-year-old laughs about 300 times a day, while adults only laugh 15 to 100 times a day. I think Kim and I got close to being a couple of 6-year-olds that day! Very fun time catching up and, again, it is so wonderful to have a nice place to have lunch in Kenyon again!
On Sunday, we had Pastor Barb Streed from the SEMN Synod Office lead us in Worship and Holy Communion at Moland. She sure is a popular gal! Pastor Streed used to serve Faith Lutheran Church in Dodge Center, so when word spread that she was going to be at Moland, the Grant Erler family showed up to hear her preach again. It was so much fun to see Grant and Barb, along with their kids and grandkids. Of course, Grant and Barb were married at Moland, so it was really fun for them to show Pastor Streed and her husband around the sanctuary. Grant even remembered where they used to sit for church, right in front of Evelyn Olson, who had that beautiful soprano voice. Super fun day having the Erlers at Moland.
Maggie and Brennen spent a week on North Captiva Island in Florida last week. Glen and Dawn Neuburger hosted their family on this trip. Days were spent at the pool, enjoying the beach and shell hunting, as well as kayak fishing. Maggie did catch more fish, but Brennen caught the biggest fish. Of course, the sunsets in Florida are spectacular. Warm Florida weather was a welcome break from the Minnesota cold and wind.
Moland Church Services: Saturday, Feb. 26, 5 p.m. Family Night Worship followed by potluck and board games. No worship on Sunday, Feb. 26. Sunday, March 6, Sunday School at 9:30 followed by Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Jim Rushton. No worship on Sunday, March 13. Sunday, March 20, Sunday School at 9:30 followed by Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, March 26, 5 p.m. Family Night Worship followed by potluck and board games. No worship on Sunday, March 27.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.