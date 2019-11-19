Happy birthday this week to my brother, Chuck, who celebrates his birthday Nov. 22. Have a great birthday, Chuck. We’ll plan to celebrate his birthday at Thanksgiving.
Thank you to the Rev. Gene Hasselquist who lead us in worship and Holy Communion this past Sunday. Next Sunday, we will plan to have a lay worship service with Thanksgiving hymn singing.
On Saturday night, Julie, Krissy, and I attended a fundraiser for Ryan Block’s Copperstown Crew Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction at the Prior Lake VFW Post 6208. The kids sold over 225 advanced sale tickets, so they were planning on a good crowd.
Rick and Mary, Bill and Tanya were also there enjoying the dinner and fun time. Each table had a centerpiece of one of the players, and it was fun to see what all of Ryan’s “Favorites” are. The kids will be doing more fundraising this year and in 2020 to cover the costs of their trip to Cooperstown. Great job Prior Lake Lakers!
A special happy birthday to Earl Fredrickson who celebrates his birthday on Nov. 19. If you get a chance, wish Earl a happy birthday, and get him a bag of red licorice!! He loves it. I hope you have a great birthday, Earl, because you deserve it.
Julie and I did a little “retail therapy” on Saturday afternoon before the spaghetti dinner. We had fun at Burnsville Center looking, and ended up at Michael’s, which was super fun and gave us some ideas for Christmas decorating this year. We visited at Krissy and Ron’s after that were Ron is putting the finishing touches on their new deck.
Bob’s been deer hunting the last few days, but hasn’t gotten one yet. He’s seen a lot of deer while driving around, but the deer seem to know when and where he’s hunting and are hiding in the woods or the corn fields. He’ll try his luck at muzzle hunting in the next couple of weeks.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Howard Ronken. Howard passed away last week at the Zumbrota Care Center. His funeral was held on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the First Lutheran Church in Kenyon. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter Chris, and son, Scott, as well as siblings.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.