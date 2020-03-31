Happy Birthday to my cousin, Shirley Woodward, who had her birthday on March 28. We’ll have to get together and celebrate once things get a little bit back to normal. I hope you had a nice day.
I also heard that Ceal Foss had a birthday this week, so I’d like to wish Ceal a very Happy Birthday as well, and I hope you were able to enjoy the day. I might as well wish Mary Gail Anderson a Happy Birthday too. Happy Birthday!! Birthdays are about the only things that are being celebrated, albeit, at home or virtually this week. Everyone is hunkering down at home and finding creative ways to pass the time. I’ve seen a lot of cute ideas on Facebook, but I’m just doing some cleaning and some other things I don’t always get the chance to do.
Sincere sympathy to my cousin, Betty Redfield, on the death of her husband, David, this past Thursday. Dave is survived by his wife, Betty, as well as daughter Teresa (Mark) Pittman, and son, Brian Redfield, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will take place at a later time. Take care, Betty, and kids. Dave was a good guy, and always fun to have at our family get-togethers. He will be missed by his family and friends, especially all of his friends in the Nerstrand area.
We had another “Virtual Happy Hour” on Saturday night, arranged by Helen Sathre, which was a lot of fun. It’s the only way we can all get together at the same time, so hats off to technology on that one. Thanks for setting it up, Helen.
I sure miss watching the NCAA Basketball Tournament this year, along with all of the other sports that have been canceled or postponed.
I’m sorry I don’t have a lot of news this week, but no one is going anywhere or doing anything, so this will have to be it. I’m thinking of hunting up some of mom’s old columns from years ago and running them for a second time — that would be kind of fun to see some of the old Moland names again.
Please remember to feed and water the birds!