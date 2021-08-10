Happy birthday this week to Allen Wetzstein, Sam Dressel, and to my nephew, Mike Block. Have a great day!
On Tuesday, Dave and Gail, Helen, Jeff, Annette and I traveled to Pike Lake near Amery, Wisconsin, to visit our classmate, Rob Vesters and his wife, Nancy. It was a perfect day to be on the lake, and the Vesters were perfect hosts. Rob can mix up a mean margarita, and is no slouch at the grill either. We took a beautiful pontoon ride around Pike Lake and into Twin Lake which are connected by a channel. Just a really fun day to reconnect with Robbie and Nancy. We hope to get together again real soon!
Ron and Kris Mills, Todd and Anne Mills, and Buzz and Lynda Michaels spent a week motorcycling through Colorado. They had beautiful weather for the week, and saw some spectacular scenery. Of course, the mountains never disappoint. They visited Loveland, Steamboat Springs, Silver Thread Scenic Byway among several other places. They also drove the Million Dollar Road, which sounded a little terrifying because there were only a few guardrails along the road. Yikes! All in all, they put 1,300 miles on their motorcycles for the week. What a trip!
A nice group of folks attended World Day of Prayer at Gol on Saturday morning. We focused on the island of Vanuatu which is located in the South Pacific Ocean. Thanks to the ladies of Gol Church for putting on a nice fellowship hour and worship.
Kris and I enjoyed dinner at Redemption in Faribault prior to seeing the Merlin Players present “Present Laughter” at the Paradise Center in Faribault. Michael Lambert did a fantastic job playing Garry Essendine, and the rest of the cast was outstanding as well.
Lenny and Rose Parrish of Lake City were Thursday afternoon guests at Faye Noble. They brought supper from a restaurant for all to enjoy, as well as lots of produce from their garden.
On Saturday afternoon, Helen, Gwen and I spent the day in St. Peter. That’s a fun town to visit with lots of nice shops and restaurants. As always, we all found a few things we couldn’t live without, so shopping was a success. On the way home, we stopped at the Chankaska Winery near Kasota, and sampled some of their delicious wine. It’s such a pretty setting there, so if you are in the area and like wine, stop by and visit.
Megan Koehler picked up her Grandma Noble Saturday and they headed to Owatonna to celebrate a few family birthdays at the home of Ryan and Sara Noble. Jaxun, Kayden and Mike all had birthdays this month, so a good time to celebrate. Lynn and Russ Koehler also attended the party. Happy birthday to all!
JB, Julie, Maggie and Brennen took part in the Dennison Days celebration this weekend. Street dances, truck and tractor pulls, a BBQ cook-off and purse BINGO (no, they didn’t win) were just some of the fun activities going on. There was definitely something fun for all ages to enjoy!
Boy, that rain over the weekend was a welcome sight. I got about 1.4 inches, and it will be nice not to have to water all of the flowers and the garden for a few days.
Moland Church Council meets at at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.