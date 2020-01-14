Veterans Support Group Breakfast
The monthly Kenyon Veteran’s Support Group breakfast will be held on Saturday, Jan.18 from 7 to 11 a.m. in the VFW dining room. Attendees may choose from a menu that includes eggs to order, pancakes, toast, bacon, sausage, rolls, and coffee. Bloody Marys and mimosas will be available at the bar. The proceeds will be donated to support the local Kenyon VFW Post.
Blood drive
In early Feb. the American Red Cross will be collecting blood donations in Kenyon.
The first opportunity to donate will be Wednesday, Feb 5 at K-W High School from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Often times people giving donations at the high school are first time givers. Guidelines for those people include being in good general health and feeling well. They must be at least 17 years old in most states although in some states donors, with parental consent, may be 16 years old. A typical donor must weigh at least 110 pounds; additional weight requirements apply for all high school donors.
The Kenyon Lions Club and Red Cross will be holding a blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 6 from to 7 p.m. at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parish Hall.
At this donation people may give the typically collected pint of blood or a Power Red donation may be made by donors who meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Negative, B Negative, or O blood.
Dr. Thompson
David Thompson has accepted the interim K-W superintendent position following the resignation of K-W Superintendent Jeff Pesta who has accepted a similar position with the Hastings, Minnesota, Public School District.
Following getting his Associate of Arts Degree from Rochester Community College, Thompson received a Bachelor of Science in Earth and Space Science from Minnesota State University of Moorhead. In 1977, Dr. Thompson began his career in education as a science teacher, athletic director, football, basketball and track coach in the Elgin-Millville District.
After earning his Master’s degree and 6th Year Certificate of Education Administration, Thompson was the high school principal at Goodhue from 1984-1986 and Stewartville’s high school principal from 1986 to 1993.
In 1993, Dr. Thompson received his Doctor of Education degree from Drake University of Des Moines, Iowa. For the next seven years he was in the Farmington, Minnesota, district as a middle school principal and Director of Secondary Education. This was followed by a 17-year tenure as superintendent at Stewartville.
David Thompson may be familiar to some people of the Kenyon area. A 1973 graduate of St. Charles High School, he played football, basketball and competed in track against Kenyon in the early 1970s when St. Charles was in the Hiawatha Conference.
Junior High Knowledge Bowl
Last Fri. the AA Sub-Regionals for Junior High Knowledge Bowl were held in Rochester. K-W had three teams entered with one of them placing as one of the top nine teams and advancing to the Regional competition.
The K-W Red team made up of Brady Bauer, Madrox Wagner, James Dewitt, Jay Smith, Lilianna Wood and Louie Breimhurst placed fourth. The K-W Black team of Sara Metcalf, Elsie Braaten, Sienna Carel, Gavin Blakstad, Joel Helland, and Flint Stevenson finished 10th missing a 9th place finish by 2.5 points. A very young K-W Silver team of Andre Cortez, Emma Concur, Nevaeh Swain, Savannah Metcalf, Marilyn Cortez and McKinley Budahn also participated in the competition.
Coach Darin Walling also shared that K-W Black and K-W Red were recognized for placing in the top 10 of the regular season round robin.
SEMBDA
On Saturday, the Southeast Minnesota Band Directors Association Festival Region of Honor Bands was held at Mayo High School in Rochester.
K-W Middle School band members participating were Sara Metcalf, flute; Reed Sommer, percussion; Vincent Martinez, trombone and Ross Aldorfer, trumpet.
Jay Eichhorst, guest conductor for the 6-8 Honor Band, is the director of bands at Prairie Winds Middle School in Mankato where he works with 250 students from grades 6 to 8.
Representing K-W in the 9-10 Honor Band were Grace Nystuen, flute; Sidney Majerus, clarinet; Sophia Culuris, horn and Alex Lee, trombone.
The 9-10 Honor Band director was Dr. James Patrick Miller from Gustavus Adolphus College. In addition to his teaching duties at Gustavus, Miller is the director of the Gustavus Wind Orchestra.