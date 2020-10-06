Happy anniversary to my nephew and his wife, Troy and Anna Vangsness, who will celebrate their sixth anniversary on Oct. 11. Congratulations you two!
On Friday, Dick and Sherry Truman, of Northfield, were visitors at the farm. Dick brought me a nice load of wood for the fireplace this fall and winter. We had a good visit, and it was so much fun to listen to all of Dick’s memories of our farm. Dan and Dick spent a lot of time together growing up, and it was great to hear about all of the things they used to do in Moland, as well as at Grandpa and Grandma Hildebrandt’s house. Dick told me that once Grandpa Hildebrandt let him and Dan drive up to the Bombay Store to get a treat, which is fine, except these boys were only about 12 or 13 years old, and Grandpa’s car was a stick shift! I just have to wonder if Grandma was OK with their little trip to Bombay; I’m thinking not so much! Haha!
On Saturday, Helen, Gwen and I spent a fun day in Waseca. There are a lot of cute shops in Waseca, and I think we found all of them. We enjoyed having lunch at El Molino Mexican Restaurant. On the way home, we stopped at a couple of stores in Owatonna, and also checked out the Mineral Springs Brewery. Such a fun day with really fun friends.
Ron Mills spent the weekend at the cabin, buttoning everything up for the winter. On Sunday, I got to meet baby Everett Novak, son of Brianna and Dylan. Krissy and I picked up some Chinese takeout and had lunch with Brianna and Gavin. Everett is a cute little guy, who was so smiley after his lunch, and little Gavin is just a delight. He’s getting more used to his baby brother, so I think they’re going to be good pals!
Brandon and Auntonya Aase, of Las Vegas, spent a few days visiting with David, Lauren, and the three boys, as well as with Mom, Nancy. David and Brandon will be fishing with Bob on Cass Lake this week, so I’m glad the weather is going to be really nice.
Thanks to Pastor Jim Rushton who lead Worship and Holy Communion at Moland on Sunday.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.